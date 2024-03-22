Wrongful death lawsuit filed over fatal pedestrian crash in Joliet

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a pickup truck driver who was involved in the fatal crash of a pedestrian last year in Joliet.

An attorney for Greg Haraf, the father of Stephanie Imrisek, 49, of Joliet, filed the lawsuit March 7 in Will County against Matthew Ortelli, 33, of Joliet, who received a traffic citation after the crash.

Imrisek was a pedestrian who died after she was struck Sept. 18 by a pickup truck driven by Ortelli, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

Officers had responded to the crash at McDonough Street west of South Larkin Avenue.

Ortelli was issued a citation for failure to give aid or information in an incident involving death or personal injury. Prosecutors motioned to drop the case Oct. 13 because the crash still was under investigation.

“It would be premature to address this matter before all evidence is available. Once all evidence is available, appropriate charges will be determined,” according to the motion from Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Senko.

As of Friday, court records do not show any other charges filed against Ortelli in connection with the crash.

Haraf’s lawsuit claimed that Ortelli committed negligent conduct and violated traffic laws in the crash.

The lawsuit also named the company Oneok as a defendant, claiming it was liable for the crash because Ortelli was either an employee or agent for the company.

The lawsuit alleged that Oneok owned the vehicle Ortelli was driving.

Attempts to reach Ortelli by phone Friday were not successful. His attorney in the traffic case said he doesn’t represent Ortelli in the pending civil lawsuit.

A call and message to an Oneok representative was not immediately returned Friday.