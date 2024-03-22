Teen accused of punching, throwing rocks at Joliet store employee

A 17-year-old girl allegedly punched and threw rocks at an Jewel-Osco loss prevention employee in Joliet who approached her after suspecting she stole liquor from the store, police said.

The girl was arrested on Thursday with two other girls – ages 12 and 14 – following the investigation of a retail theft at Jewel-Osco, 1401 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

While the three teens were arrested on probable cause of retail theft, the 17-year-old was the only one arrested on probable cause of aggravated battery. She was sent to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.

The three teens were suspected of stealing liquor from Jewel-Osco, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers believe that following the theft, a Jewel-Osco loss prevention employee approached the 17-year-old girl about the theft, English said.

The girl then alleged punched him and threw rocks at him, English said. Officers saw injuries visible on the employee’s face.

Officers found the 17-year-old girl near John and Reed streets, where she was placed into custody, English said.

The two other girls were found by officers near the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue, English said. Officers commanded them to stop fleeing and the 14-year-old girl was taken into custody, he said.

The 12-year-old girl ignored officers’ commands and continued to run, English said. She was found inside of a McDonald’s restaurant, 1515 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, where she was placed into custody.