Softball: JCA hits its way past Joliet West

Joliet Catholic's Madison Patrick swings at a pitch during the non-conference game against Joliet West on Thursday. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

JOLIET – On a cold day with the wind blowing in, home runs were not in the front of anyone’s mind Thursday as Joliet Catholic Academy took on Joliet West.

But when her team needed it the most, JCA’s Camryn Kinsella hit a ball through the wind and over the fence in center field in the top of the fifth inning for a three-run homer, driving in Sydney Walker and Sam Patrick for a 7-5 lead en route to a 12-9 victory.

“I definitely wasn’t thinking about a home run,” Kinsella said. “I just wanted to get my bat on the ball. I did, and I was surprised when it went out.

“We have a really good lineup, and we are going to hit the ball. Our offense has been doing well this year so far.”

It was the second double-digit scoring output in two games for the Angels, who won a 13-11 thriller Tuesday against Morris. On Thursday, JCA hit constantly and used their baserunning skills to help score five insurance runs in the top of the sixth.

Twice in the sixth, JCA got a run-scoring single with runners on second and third, and the batter continued to run toward second. On both occasions, Joliet West threw to second, which allowed the JCA runner to come home from third.

“We hit well up and down the lineup,” JCA coach Tina Kinsella said. “We knew we had to stay patient at the plate, and we did a good job of that. We also ran the bases well got some runs that way.”

Softball: Joliet West vs Joliet Catholic MAR 21 Joliet West's Avery Houlihan heads to first base during the non-conference game against Joliet Catholic on Thursday, March. 21, 2024, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

JCA (2-0) collected 16 hits on the day. Kinsella was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Madison Patrick was 3 for 5 with a triple. Addy Rizzatto was also 3 for 5, while Wrigley Fanter (2 RBIs), Sydney Walker (double), and Sam Patrick all had two hits. Winning pitcher Nina Sebahar scattered 12 hits and walked three.

Joliet West (1-1) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, getting an RBI single from Brooke Schwall (3 for 4) to score Avery Houlihan (3 walks, 3 runs). JCA tied it in the top of the second when Walker led off with a double, went to third on a single by Kinsella and scored on a bunt by Leah Pena. The Angels added to their lead in the third on a sacrifice fly by Fanter and an RBI single by Walker. Joliet West got one back in the third when Houlihan scored on an error on a ball hit by Schwall.

The Tigers got the lead in the fourth when an infield single by Shelby Fraser scored a pair of runs and then Fraser scored on a grounder to short by Hope Hughes.

Trailing 5-3, JCA got a run on a fielder’s choice by Walker before Sam Patrick hit an infield single to short, setting up Kinsella’s three-run homer.

Joliet West pulled to within 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by Ella Featherstone.

After JCA’s six-run rally in the sixth, Joliet West got one run back in the bottom half when Alaina Grohar doubled and came around to score on a grounder by Fraser.

The Tigers got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh, then tried to come back in the bottom half. They scored on a single by Farkas and another by Grohar to make it 12-9. A walk to Fraser loaded the bases, but the next hitter grounded out to end the game.

Softball: Joliet West vs Joliet Catholic MAR 21 Joliet Catholic's Nina Sebahar throws a pitch during a non-conference game against Joliet West on Thursday. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

“We hit the ball well today,” Joliet West coach Heather Suca said. “We have a lot of people at different positions on defense. That’s what these games early in the season are for. We will figure it out.

“Alaina had a good day today. She has worked a lot and her swing is a lot better. I liked the way we were aggressive at the plate and we put the ball in play.”