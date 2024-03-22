Seneca takes lead in fourth inning for baseball: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, March 21

Baseball
Seneca 12, Putnam County 2 (5 inn.): At Putnam, the Irish scored eight runs in the fourth to secure a Tri-County Conference victory.
Casey Clennon went 2 for 4 at the plate, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Nate Othon drove in three and Kenny Daggett went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Austin Aldridge got the win on the mound, striking out seven through four innings of work.
Reed-Custer 5, Plano 3: Alex Bielfeldt went the distance, striking out four and allowing three errors and the Comets picked up a nonconference win.
Joe Bembenek, Joe Stellano, Cameron Smith, Collin Monroe, Landon Jankus and Bielfeldt had a hit a piece.
Gardner-South Wilmington 14, Illinois Lutheran 4 (5 inn.): At Gardner, Cole Hampson went 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs, four RBIs and two singles to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory.
Hampson got the win on the mound, striking out seven through five innings pitched.
Plainfield Central 6, Hinsdale Central 2: Ricky Robinson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI during a nonconference win.
Kyle Perry had two hits and drove in a run and Nathan Franks and Owen Lopykinski combined to drive in two. Ryan Perry struck out six through five innings pitched.
Minooka 7, Batavia 1: Brayden Zilis was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI to help hosts to a nonconference victory.
Noah Pharo drove in three runs and Ben Muhich got the win on the mound, striking out two through two innings pitched.
Lincoln-Way East 4, Montini 0: Justyn Hart allowed zero hits and zero runs and struck out six through three innings pitched and the Griffins won in nonconference play.
Gavin Ladere drove in two runs and Tyler Bell collected three hits.
Lincoln-Way West 14, T.F. South 3: The Warriors dominated to pick up a nonconference win.
Lockport 3, Downers Grove South 3: Colton Benaitis went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored and the Porters walk away with a tie in nonconference play.
Justin VanderTuuk drove in a run and Ryan Groberski had two doubles. Jack Schiek and Trace Schaaf combined to strike out 10 over six innings pitched.
Nazareth 11, Romeoville 3: Harrison Kolze drove in two runs but the Spartans took a nonconference loss.
Henry 7, Dwight 5: Joey Starks went 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI but the Trojans fell short in nonconference action.
Luke Gallet went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Starks struck out eight through five innings of work.
Softball
Lincoln-Way West 6, Minooka 4: At Minooka, Paige Seivert went 1 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored and the Warriors won in nonconference action.
Jess Noga went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Molly Finn drove in two runs. Reese Rourke got the win on the mound, allowing one error over seven innings pitched.
Seneca 12, Putnam County 4: Audry McNabb went 2 for 5 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Alyssa Zellers was 2 for 5 and drove in two runs and Tessa Krull and Aurora Weber combined to drive in four.
Dwight 5, Henry 3 (10 inn.): Avery Scheuer had a two-run-homer and was 3 for 4 at the plate during a nonconference win.
Taylor Frobish went 2 for 5 with an RBI and Madi Ely struck out 12 through seven innings of work.
Hersey 14, Plainfield South 6: Adrianna Pope had two homers but the Cougars fell in nonconference play.
Pope drove in four and was 2 for 3 at the plate. Regina Glover struck out five through four innings on the mound.
Girls soccer
Coal City 0 Morris 0: Coal City’s Chloe Plueger had 10 saves in net and the Coalers tied in nonconference action.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 12, Lincoln-Way Central 8: At New Lenox, the Warriors dominated and picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way Central 12, Lincoln-Way West 8: At New Lenox, Joey Roedl scored three but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference play.
Girls badminton
Lockport 12, Lincoln-Way West 3: Dana Bogda, Avary Shinovich, and Elise Drake all won at singles but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Boys volleyball
Glenbard West 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: At New Lenox, Trey Marek had 12 kills and five digs but the Griffins fell in nonconference action, 21-25, 18-25.