Softball: Big 6th inning leads Plainfield Central past Bolingbrook

PLAINFIELD – It took a little while, but the young players from Plainfield Central got the better of the young players from Bolingbrook on Wednesday.

Plainfield Central scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run triple from freshman Evelyn Prochaska and an RBI single by junior Ava Sommerfeld, to come away with a 9-4 victory. Junior pitcher Jamie Crawford went the distance in the circle for the Wildcats (3-1), scattering eight hits and striking out seven.

The Raiders (1-3) led the Wildcats 4-3 entering the bottom of the sixth, getting three hits, including a home run, and two runs scored from junior Mackenzie McGrath and two hits and two runs from sophomore Carly Schopp.

In the bottom of the sixth, senior McKenna Ignasak led off with a single for the Wildcats, but she was forced out at second on a grounder to short by freshman Maeve Carlson, who finished with two hits. Sophia Patterson followed with a walk, and Ava Sommerfeld delivered an RBI single to score Carlson and tie the game.

That brought up Prochaska, who slammed an 0-1 pitch to the fence in right for a two-run triple, bringing home Patterson and Sommerfeld. Freshman Emma Sommerfeld was then hit by a pitch before senior Tricia Hogrefe (2 for 3, double) hit a sacrifice fly to score Prochaska for a 7-4 lead. After Crawford (2 for 3, 2 doubles) walked, senior Mia Johnson singled to score both Sommerfeld and Crawford.

“I was just trying to put the ball in play,” Prochaska said about her go-ahead triple. “I had been hitting balls right at their fielders all game, so I knew I just had to keep going and doing what I was doing. It was nice to get a rally like that to win.”

Bolingbrook wasted no time in grabbing the lead, plating a pair of runs in the top of the first. Carly Schopp (2 for 3) hit a one-out triple and came home on a wild pitch. McGrath singled and came around to score on a double by Anaiyah Gregory (2 for 4). Central answered with a run in the bottom half when Hogrefe and Crawford hit back-to-back doubles with two outs.

Bolingbrook’s Mackenzie McGrath smiles as she heads to third on a solo home run against Plainfield Central on Wednesday. (Gary Middendorf)

Bolingbrook scored again in the top of the third. Schopp led off with a walk and went to third on a single by McGrath. The Wildcats turned a 4-6-3 double play on a ball hit by Kaleigh Cawthon, but Schopp scored for a 3-1 lead. Plainfield Central got a run back in the bottom half of the inning when Ava Sommerfeld led off with a single, was bunted to second by Prochaska, went to third on a grounder by Emma Sommerfeld and scored on an error on a ball hit by Hogrefe.

Bolingbrook got a solo homer from McGrath in the top of the fifth to make it 4-2. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Hogrefe singled with two outs, went to third on a double by Crawford and scored on a wild pitch.

“When you keep putting the ball in play, good things will happen,” Central coach Kate Welsh said. “Tricia Hogrefe is our anchor in the middle of the lineup, Jamie had a nice day in the circle and at the plate, and our freshmen came up big today.

“We’re a young team, but we are off to a pretty good start.”

Plainfield Central’s Jamie Crawford delivers a pitch against Bolingbrook on Wednesday. (Gary Middendorf)

Crawford shut out the Raiders in the sixth before her team’s big rally, then closed the game out in the seventh.

“I had confidence in my team that they would score runs,” Crawford said. “We only have three seniors on the team, so I am super proud of the way the younger players have been playing.

“We hope to keep getting better and be one of those teams that no one wants to play when the regionals start.”

Bolingbrook coach Chris DeSanto was pleased with the way his team played.

“We did everything pretty well,” he said. “Mackenzie had a big day at the plate, we hit the ball well, we ran well and we played strong defense. They got the big hit when they needed it.

“We saw a lot of positives, and there is a lot for us to build on. We just need to continue to learn from our mistakes and get better.”