Herald-News baseball notebook: Taking a peak at how some of the local teams have started

Minooka's Noah Munson tags the runner out on first base during the non-conference game Joliet Catholic on Monday, March. 11, 2024, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

On paper, it’s been an up-and-down start to the baseball season for Morris. Two wins followed by two losses followed by a win has Morris sitting at 3-2 on the still very young season.

The one consistent thing is the hot start by Cody DelFavero.

The senior has been lights out from the mound and at the plate. In the season opener against Bolingbrook, he struck out five batters and was perfect through three innings on just 32 pitches while also picking up an RBI double. He hit a double and a two-run homer run in a loss to Mascoutah and scored two runs while striking out two in relief against Freeburg.

Tuesday against Minooka may have been his best game yet. While he walked five batters, he also only surrendered two hits while striking out seven. He also hit another two-run homer in what wound up being a 3-2 win. While the presence of Jack Wheeler (an Illinois commit), Griffin Zweeres and others has been critical, the Parkland commit has been a standout for Morris.

What’s scary for other teams is that he may only get better.

“He gets more locked in at the plate when he’s on the mound,” head coach Todd Kein said after the win over Minooka. “He’s such a bulldog and if you were to ask him about his pitching performance [Tuesday] he’s probably call it average. In the early innings he was missing some spots. ... He’s pitched in so many games for us it’s only appropriate that he get it done on both sides for us.”

Herrera deals in Cougars’ opener

Plainfield starting pitcher Robert Herrera lets go with a pitch against Streator Tuesday at Streator.

Right-handed pitcher Robert Herrera took the ball on opening day for Plainfield South down in Streator and delivered like an opening-day starter.

Herrera worked five shutout innings and allowed only three baserunners – on a first-inning walk, a third-inning error and a softly hit Texas-League single to lead off the fifth – in the Cougars’ eventual 6-2 win over the previously unbeaten Bulldogs.

Lefty Tyler Lovell, also a junior, came on in relief and looked strong working a 1-2-3 sixth inning before hitting some bumps in the seventh, when Streator scored its two runs and managed to get the potential tying run on deck before a groundout to second baseman Adrian Perez ended the threat.

”Robert got ahead of batters and pitched well,” Plainfield South coach Phil Bodine said. “Then our lefty came in, and that’s what happens when you get behind hitters. You walk a guy, you boot a ball, and then [Streator] made it a ballgame. You tip your cap to them, they stayed in it. ...”We’ll get better pitching as we go, but I thought Robert threw well enough today.”

Minooka’s spirits high despite record

As per tradition in Northern Illinois, it’s been hard to get as many baseball games played to start the season as many would like due to weather. Minooka, for example, has just three contests under their belt and are sitting at 1-2.

The season-opening 9-5 loss to Joliet Catholic is what it is. JCA has won two straight state championships for a reason and the offense did manage nine hits with a pair of homers. The 3-2 loss to Morris saw Brayden Zilis hit two home runs. There’s also a victory over Coal City.

Still, in the Morris game, Zilis was the only player to register a hit. Eight of the nine runs given up to the Hilltoppers were earned. Moreover, head coach Jeff Petrovic was frustrated by situations in which the Indians left too many players on base and gave up too many big plays in an 0-2 count.

However, Minooka coach Jeff Petrovic said that doesn’t mean his team won’t get it right.

“I don’t even believe, I know we’re a good club,” Petrovic said. “We’ve just got to work through some things and that’s what early in the season is for. We want to get as many wins as we can and we’ve been competitive in all three games, but you’ve got to be ready for the postseason. Our team has proven that at the end of the year we’re always right there.”

Joliet Central keeps competing despite challenges

No, the Joliet Central Steelmen didn’t win on Wednesday against Bolingbrook. Since winning their opener against Aurora East 15-0, the Steelmen have had one tie against Bloom and a pair of run-rule losses to Providence and the Raiders. At 1-2-1, it’s not the start they’d hoped for.

That hasn’t stopped them from keeping their heads high, even when challenges present themselves. Central arrived late to Bolingbrook on Wednesday due to travel issues and they had to start a trio of sophomores due to missing more experienced players. Head coach Kevin Fitzgerald handled the issues with a smile.

“We were a little late getting here but that’s okay,” he said. “We’ve wanted our guys to just continue to have a consistent, positive attitude...We did have three sophomore kids up with us today, but it was kind of a positive thing. I had seven kids who couldn’t be here for the game because of NHS and a Mr. J competition which is a great thing for them.”