Baseball: Bolingbrook polishes off Joliet Central 10-0 in 5 innings

BOLINGBROOK – What a difference a week makes.

Just eight days after being run ruled by Morris to open the season, Bolingbrook was a part of another five-inning game on Wednesday. This time, though, it was the Raiders getting out early with a victory in hand as they downed Joliet Central 10-0.

The Raiders (3-2) never got going against Morris in the opener, getting bounced on their home field 12-2 in 15 outs. Wednesday, the pitching was excellent as Josh Lamberson allowed no walks or runs with Central struggling to get anyone on base. After a 1-2-3 start, Bolingbrook’s offense got going as well with a five-run second to break things open. They eventually doubled that mark and moved over .500 on the season.

“Obviously Josh did a great job on the mound,” Raiders coach Scott Thyer said. “He attacked the zone all day long, threw strikes, got ahead in the count and kept the defense engaged. Obviously he put the ball in play a lot and our defense did a nice job behind him.”

The offense was solid, too.

Ryan Witt got the scoring started in the second inning with a RBI single to score Fernando Sosa. Pharrell Weekley followed that up with a line drive to score Jacob Boland and Witt with two outs and make it 3-0. Thomas Corley then hit a RBI single of his own to score Weekley before Matt Washington scored on an error to make it a 5-0 game in the blink of an eye.

Julian Rosales’ sacrifice fly in the fourth scored Washington to increase the lead to six. In the fifth, the bats caught fire once more as Austin Black scored Boland and Witt on a line drive before Washington’s single scored Black to put the Raiders up nine. They loaded the bases before the Steelmen got two outs and got Sosa down 1-2 in the count. He was eventually walked to score Washington and end the day.

Boland finished 2 for 3 with a pair of runs, while Witt was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. Black and Weekley each drove in two, and Washington scored three times. Lamberson managed only the one strikeout, but he also needed just 64 pitches to face 18 batters on a day the cold caused several outdoor sporting activities to be postponed to another day.

“The fastball was just working,” Lamberson said. “The curveball gave me a 1-2 combo. The cold helped because the hitters couldn’t get the best reads, but my defense helped me a lot, especially Austin playing center.”

As for Central (1-2-1), it was a challenge before the game even got going. Missing several players because of academic and activity commitments, the Steelmen were forced to start three sophomores after going through some travel issues. Rodney DeSilva’s double was the one offensive spark, and Nathan Maldonado struck out three without surrendering any walks in three innings.

“The game of baseball is humbling,” Central coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “I’m trying to teach these guys that you have to be consistent every day. Doesn’t matter if it’s win, lose or whatever happened the day before. Bring the same attitude, bring the same energy and do your best. I didn’t necessarily feel like we had that consistency today that I had expected.”

Central’s next scheduled opportunity to find that consistency will come Thursday against Eisenhower. Bolingbrook’s next scheduled test will come Saturday morning against Plainfield North.