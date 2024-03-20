Softball: Rizzatto’s first home run lifts JCA past Morris in season opener

MORRIS – Addison Rizzatto did a lot for Joliet Catholic Academy last season as a freshman, including earning second-team all-state recognition.

One thing Rizzatto did not do last year, however, was hit a home run.

She corrected that Tuesday, and she couldn’t have picked a better time.

With the Angels and Morris tied at 11 after seven innings in a back-and-forth affair, Rizzatto came to bat in the top of the eighth with teammate Madison Patrick on first after a single. Patrick stole second before Rizzatto caught hold of a 2-2 pitch and launched it over the center field fence for a two-run homer. That proved to be the winning blow as JCA came away with a 13-11 win in the season opener for both teams.

“That’s my first home run in a high school game,” Rizzatto said. “I wasn’t trying to hit a home run. I was just trying to poke the ball someplace and get on. I knew if I got on base, Wrigley [Fanter] would hit me in.

“It was a pretty nerve-wracking game. The last time we played them, we lost to them at our place. We have a lot of leadership on this team. We know how to pull each other up and talk to each other.”

JCA jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs in both the first and second innings. After going down in order in the bottom of the first, Morris responded with five runs in the bottom of the second, getting RBI singles from freshman Halie Olson, sophomore Tessa Shannon and senior Elaina Vidales. JCA scored two more in the top of the third, only to have Morris answer with three of its own in the bottom half to tie it at 8.

After JCA went scoreless in the top of the fourth, Morris continued its scoring barrage with three more runs. Junior Macie Ferguson slugged a two-run homer, scoring Alyssa Jepson ahead of her, and that was followed by a solo homer by Olson, who was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, giving Morris an 11-8 lead.

“We did everything but win,” Morris coach Jen Bamonte said. “You could definitely tell it was a first game. We are very young, and we have girls at different positions. We gave away a ton of outs, but for us to be able to come back from being down 6-0 early and claw back and eventually take the lead was nice to see.

“We had two freshmen [Olson and Cami Pfeifer, who was 2 for 4 with an RBI triple] and four sophomores starting who were in their first varsity games. But we showed that even though we are young, this is not a rebuilding year. These young players have a lot of talent, and once they get used to varsity ball, they are going to be exciting.”

JCA did not quit, either. After falling behind, the Angels got an RBI double by Camryn Kinsella in the top of the fifth to cut it to 11-9, and Wrigley Fanter (4 for 5, 2 doubles) and winning pitcher Sydney Walker (2 for 4, double) had back-to-back RBI doubles in the top of the sixth to tie it at 11.

After coming on in relief to start the third inning, Walker shut out Morris over the final four innings.

“What a first game,” JCA coach Tina Kinsella said. “Who would have thought it would have ended up in a football score? What a time for Addison Rizzatto’s first home run. She’s not real big, but she is strong. Usually she drives the ball to the outfield, but she had never been able to poke one over the fence before. I have a feeling this one won’t be her last. She put in a lot of time lifting weights in the offseason.

“Wrigley Fanter had been at the top of the order, but we need her in the middle of the lineup this year, and she did a great job. And Sydney Walker settled down in the circle and kept them where they were at so we could come back. I had a feeling we could score some runs this year.”