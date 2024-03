A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A major crash on Tuesday evening in Joliet has led to the closure of Theodore Street.

Joliet police officials announced the crash about 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. No specific details were released about the crash.

Theodore Street was closed between Brighton Lane and River Road.

“It is expected that the roadway will be closed for a significant amount of time,” police officials said.