Driver suffers minor injuries in Larkin Avenue crash in Joliet

A driver suffered minor injuries and his vehicle was overturned following a crash in Joliet.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the crash in the 100 block of South Larkin Avenue for a report of a vehicle crash, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a Ford XL driven by a 27-year-old man was heading south on South Larkin Avenue in the curb lane, English said.

The 27-year-old man changed lanes into the inside lane of southbound South Larkin Avenue and struck a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 55-year-old man, English said.

“The collision caused the Chevrolet to overturn in the roadway,” English said.

The 55-year-old man was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, he said. The 27-year-old driver was issued a citation for improper lane usage.