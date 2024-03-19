The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, March 18, 2024

Boys Volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Marmion Academy 0: At Aurora, Connor Dmochowski had 13 digs, and Trevor Wardlow had an ace and five kills to lead the Raiders to a 25-7, 25-11 season-opening win over the Cadets on Monday. Trostan Caminar had four kills and four digs for Bolingbrook (1-0).
Plainfield South 2, Bishop McNamara 0: At Plainfield, Milan Gracanin and Eilio Lagunes had seven kills apiece to lead the Cougars to a win in their season opener against the Irish. Alex Venes added 24 assists for South.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Chicago Christian 0: At Palos Heights, the Knights opened their season with a 25-13, 25-12 win.
Romeoville 2, Providence Catholic 1: At Romeoville, the Spartans took the nonconference match with the Celtics in three games, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15.
Girls Water Polo
Naperville North 10, Lincoln-Way East 7: At Naperville, the Griffins (6-3) fell to the Huskies in a nonconference match.
Girls Lacrosse
Downers Grove North 8, Minooka 7: At Minooka, the Indians dropped their season opener to the Trojans in a nonconference game.