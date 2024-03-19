Cornerstone holds spring raffle, chance to win up to $2,500

Cornerstone Services, Inc. is once again holding its annual spring raffle. Proceeds from this fundraising effort are used for many Cornerstone programs that help people with disabilities live and work in the community.

Raffle tickets are $5 and put you in the running to win our grand prize of $2,500, according to a news release from Cornerstone. Second place prize is $1,000 and third place is $500. There also will be weekly $100 drawings starting March 22, according to the release. The grand prize winners will be announced Thursday, April 25.

Tickets can be bought now at CornerstoneServices.Org and automatically put you in the running for the prizes, according to the release. Every day Cornerstone helps people find new ways to thrive and succeed in the community: new friends, first jobs, learning a new skill, or maybe learning about oneself.

Since 1969, Cornerstone Services has been an advocate for people with disabilities in Joliet and greater Will County area. The agency is a recognized leader in providing the support necessary for individuals with disabilities to live and work in the community