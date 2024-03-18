The Herald-News 2024 boys volleyball preview capsules

Here is a look at the area boys volleyball teams.

BOLINGBROOK

Coach: Molly DeSerf

Last season’s record: 17-18

Top returners: Tristan Benbow, sr., MB; Tristan Caminar, sr., OH; Connor Dmochowski, sr., S; Charlie Bialek, sr., MB; Trevor Wardlow, jr., OH/DS; Diego Loya, jr., MB/RH.

Top newcomers: Tyler Vasquez, sr., L; Jacqson Lesure, sr., OH/RH; Nahya Scott, jr., S/DS; Tavares Campbell, jr., OH/RH.

Worth noting: The Raiders finished second at the West Aurora Tournament last season. ... Benbow is committed to Maryville University, Caminar is committed to Concordia-Chicago, Dmochowski is committed to Benedictine University. ... Coach DeSerf: “We have quite a few returners from last season and they have been incredibly focused on preparing for the season and getting the younger guys on the same page. Dmochowski, Caminar, and Benbow have been a piece of varsity since they were freshmen and have high expectations of themselves and this year’s team.”

JOLIET CENTRAL

Coach: Kevin O’Connell

Last season’s record: 5-28

Top returners: Joseis Dixon, sr., OH; Marco Jasso, jr., OH; Brody Walsh, jr., S; Jonathan Rios, jr., RS.

Top newcomers: Logan Novak, so., S; Logan Wright, so., MH; Mason Lipuma, so. RS.

Worth noting: Dixon had 106 kills, 13 aces and 115 digs for the Steelmen last season and was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference, while Jasso had 129 kills and 149 digs. Walsh had 315 assists and 109 digs and Rios had 67 kills and 117 digs. ... Coach O’Connell: “We have upper and underclassmen that have really put in hard work during the offseason. We are looking on building skills and be more competitive in tournament and conference play. The athletes have been working hard and I am excited to see them play on the court.”

Landon Brouwer will be a key returning starter for Joliet West this season. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

JOLIET WEST

Coach: Tara Litwicki

Last season’s record: 19-14

Top returners: Thomas Fellows, sr., OH; Landon Brouwer, sr., S; Nathan Fleischauer, sr., OH; Nolan Fellows, sr., S; Connor Herre, sr., L; Drew Johnson, jr., RS.

Top newcomers: Michael Meloy, jr., MH; Mason Simpson, jr., MH.

Worth noting: William Penn commit Thomas Fellows had 201 kills last season for the Tigers, while Roberts Wesleyan commit Brouwer had 384 assists. Fleischauer had 222 kills, while Noah Fellows had 253 assists. ... Coach Litwicki: “We’re heading into this season with a great amount of excitement. We’ve set some big goals and are determined to make this our best season yet. We have a talented group of upperclassmen that want to go out on a high note this year. They’re joined by some exciting young talent that adds a lot of depth and rounds out our roster. If we stay focused, play hard and execute the fundamentals, we are going to do some great things this season.”

LEMONT

Coach: Chris Zogata

Last season’s record: 15-16

Top returners: Nathan Tilly, sr., L; Cael Whitchurch, sr., S; Amir Biba, sr., OH; Aiden McIntyre, so., MH; Zach Farrell, sr., S/OH; Lyle Wnterland, sr., OH; Mason Crisotomo, sr., MH; Carter Lee, sr., RS; Santiago Garrido, sr., OH.

Top newcomers: Andrew Rafacz, jr., OH; Matt Bechtlofft, sr., MH.

Worth noting: Whitchurch, an Illinois Wesleyan commit, had 294 assists, 105 kills and 112 digs for Lemont last season, while Tilly had 273 digs and 30 aces. ... Coach Zogata: “I believe we are going to be very competitive this season. I don’t believe we will have the same experience, but I do believe these boys want to improve from last year and are looking to have a successful season. I believe we will contend for the conference championship and feel we will hold our own at the tournaments we play.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Coach: Mary Brown

Last season’s record: 9-27

Top returners: Joey Babich, sr., S; Nick Fabian, sr., MH.

Top newcomers: Dylan Brannigan, jr., OH; Ben Pryor, so., OH.

Worth noting: Babich and Fabian are the only seniors on the roster for the Knights. ... Coach Brown: “We are young and will take some bumps. We have good servers and good ball control.”

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Coach: Kris Fiore

Last season’s record: 32-6

Top returners: Matthew Muehlnickel, jr. OH/RS; Trey Marek, sr., OH.

Top newcomers: Kyle Swarens, sr. S; Drew Clarkin, sr., RS; Nate Webster, sr., MH.

Worth noting: The Griffins return two of seven starters from last year in Muehlnickel and Marek. ... Coach Fiore: “We have a very young, inexperienced roster compared to our last couple of seasons. However, having two dynamic outsides who both touch 11 1/2 feet should take some of the pressure off our more inexperienced players. This young roster will be introduced quickly to high-level teams by playing Hinsdale Central, Glenbard West, and the Marist Invite in Week 1.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Coach: Jodi Frigo

Last season’s record: 30-10

Top returners: Connor Jaral, sr., OH; Noah Konopack, sr., DS; Hunter Vedder, jr., MH; Colin Dargan, jr., RS; Andrew Flores, jr., L.

Top newcomers: Colin Baikie, fr., OH; Drew Kregul, jr., MH; Mason Thompson, so., OH; David Neylon, fr., MH; Andrew Kettleson, so., S.

Worth noting: The Warriors won the Southwest Suburban Conference title with an 8-0 record last season and also won a regional title before losing in the sectional final to O’Fallon. ... Jaral had 291 kills and 61 digs laste season, while Konopack had 133 service points and 188 digs. Vedder had 126 kills to go with 99 service points, while Flores had 352 digs and 144 service points. ... Coach Frigo: “We only graduated two seniors from our starting lineup last season. I feel like our guys have now grown up a bit and have the experience needed to now fill the missing pieces. We are still a very young squad with having only two starting seniors, but I believe we have the athletic ability and the drive to continue to match up with the other top teams in the state.”

Lockport's Joshua Bluhm (left) returns to try and help the Porters win their third straight regional title. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network/Dean Reid)

LOCKPORT

Coach: Nick Mraz

Last season’s record: 29-10

Top returners: Evan Dziadkowiec, sr., S; Kevin Rodriguez, sr., L; Joshua Bluhm, sr., RS; Wade Welke, sr., OH; Oskar Skurski, sr., MB; Nate Nacino, sr., OH; Erik Gonzalez, sr., OH/MB.

Worth noting: Dziadkowiec had 776 assists, 188 digs and 70 kills for the Porters last season, while the 6-8 Bluhm had 299 kills and 36 blocks. Rodriguez had 282 digs and 68 assists, Welke had 230 kills and 167 digs and Skurski had 123 kills and 47 blocks. ... Lockport has won back-to-back regional championships and returns its entire starting lineup. ... Coach Mraz: “The core of our team has been starters since they’ve been sophomores. We will be senior-heavy this year as we return 100% of the starting lineup from last season’s team. Our ball control, defense and veteran experience will allow us to compete with the best in the state. We have high expectations and big goals for this group’s last high school season.”

MINOOKA

Coach: Mike Kargle

Last season’s record: 13-23

Top returners: Jacob Lowe, sr., MH; Jayce Moore, jr., OH; Connor Latta, jr., OH; Luke Kirin, jr., MH; Nick Boyce, jr., S.

Top newcomers: Christian Schmitz, sr., DS; Gavin Brandani, so., DS; Elijah Slavik, so., DS.

Worth noting: Moore is a three-year varsity starter for the Indians who had 275 kills and was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference last season. Lowe has led the team in blocks the last two seasons, while the 6-6 Latta was second on the team in kills and the 6-6 Kirin was second in blocks. ... Coach Kargle: “Our goals this year are to compete hard and learn how to win. We look to compete at the top of our conference and continue to grow throughout the season and surprise a few teams along the way. We will need to stay focused on the point at hand without looking back or too far ahead.”

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Coach: Robert Richardson IV

Last season’s record: 5-29

Top returners: Ethan Ricketts, sr., S; Christian Haug, sr., OH; Connor Rogalski, sr,, OPP; Drayden Sanford, sr., OPP; Milo Nelson, so., OH.

Top newcomers: Owen Pehle, jr., S; Ben Wood, jr., OH/MB; Tyler Mohlman, jr., MH; Vincent Trevino, jr., S; Jaden Frankiewicz, jr., MH.

Worth noting: Ricketts and Haug are co-captains for the Wildcats, while Sanford and Nelson will play different positions than last season. ... Coach Richardson: “We have a lot of new faces this year, as well as five returning varsity players. We have a talented group, most of whom are entering their third year playing together and have great chemistry. The program as a whole has gained a lot of height and experience overall across all three levels. We are joined by a very talented group of juniors to fill out the rest of the roster.”

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Coach: George Hagemaster

Last season’s record: 13-19

Top returners: Emilio Lagunes, jr., MH; Dominic Krejci, jr., OH; Alex Venes, jr., S; Milan Garcanin, sr., MH.

Top newcomers: Tate Johnson, sr., OH; Chase Kreitzer, jr., RS.

Worth noting: After graduating seven seniors from last year’s team, the Cougars are looking to regroup. Coach Hagemaster: “Losing so many seniors creates a lot of questions in the lineup. I hope the young players can fill in.”

PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC

Coach: Lee Rucinski

Last season’s record: 11-25

Top returners: Kaden Kaczmarek, sr., MH; Nico Krabbe, jr., S; Andrew Lubinski, jr., L.

Top newcomers: Hayden Hill, jr., MH; Jackson Fowler, jr., OPP; Sean Dovin, jr., OH.

Worth noting: Kaczmarek had 102 kills and 33 blocks for the Celtics last season, while Krabbe had 578 assists and 118 digs. Lubinski added 300 digs and 72 assists. ... Coach Rucinski: “This season should be an upswing from the past couple of years. We have a young energetic core group of young men looking to work hard and surprise teams. We are looking to compete for the CCL White Division title.”

ROMEOVILLE

Coach: Deb Fehrenbacher

Last season’s record: 14-17

Top returners: Gavin Carrasco, sr., OH/S; Luke Laushot, sr., OH.

Top newcomers: Tyler Knudson, so., S/OH; Niki Gedzhov, so., OH.

Worth noting: Carrasco had 203 kills and 14 blocks for the Spartans last season, while Laushot had 141 kills and 13 blocks.