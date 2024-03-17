Rourke powers Lincoln-Way West softball win: The Herald-News Saturday roundup

It’s going to be tough for Reese Rourke to top her opening day.
The Lincoln-Way West sophomore went 5 for 6 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs to lead the Warriors to a 21-7 win over Plainfield North. She hit both of her home runs in a 10-run seventh inning the put the game away.
Ava Murphy, Reese Forsythe and Peyton Cusack all had three hits for the Warriors.
SOFTBALL
Antioch 6, Lincoln-Way East 1: Teegan Clemmons and Alex Tarala each had a hit for the Griffins (2-1) in the nonconference loss.
Lockport 6, Oswego 2: Kelcie McGraw struck out 11 and allowed just four hits for the Porters (2-0). Giuliana Giordano, Liliana Janeczko and Morgan Spodarek all had two hits for Lockport, while Giordano and Sarah Viar each had two RBIs.
Oswego East 10, Bolingbrook 8: Karina Choi had two hits and three RBIs for the Raiders (1-2) in the nonconference loss.
Plainfield South 15, Montini 9: Kendal Pasquale had two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Cougars (1-2) to their first win. Kaylee Aimone was 4 for 4 for South, while Adrianna Pope had three hits and Giana Zumdahl had two.
BASEBALL
Bolingbrook 10, East Aurora 3: Matt Washington had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Raiders (1-2) to their first win. Josh Lamberson struck out five in four innings for the victory.
Lincoln-Way East 16, Yorkville 1: Michael Simental and James Rea each had two hits for the Griffins (2-1), while Rea and Gavin Ladere each had three RBIs.
Lincoln-Way Central 15, Naperville Central 4: Filippo Barrata had three hits, including two doubles to pace the Knights (2-1), while Ryan Arnold had three hits and four RBIs. Colin Mowry added two hits and two RBIs.
Lockport 7, Normal West 2: Reece Wellsandt drove in a pair of runs for the Porters (3-0), while Trace Schaaf threw four hitless innings with eight strikeouts to notch the win.
Lincoln-Way West 11, Oak Lawn 4: Lucas Alvarado struck out three in two scoreless innings for the Warriors (2-0), while Connor Essenberg tripled and Jacob Willis homered.
Freeburg 6, Morris 5: Morris (2-2) got out to a 5-0 lead, but lost on a walk-off hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the seventh. Griffin Zweeres had two RBIs for Morris, while Nazim Baftiri, Colin Pfeifer and Merek Klicker all drove in a run.
Stagg 8, Romeoville 2: The Spartans (1-1) got a solo homer from Jeremy Thompson in the nonconference loss.
Plainfield North 5, Moline 4: A single in the bottom of the eighth by Sam Beringer gave the Tigers (2-0) the nonconference win. Mateo Tristan (double), Colin Doyle and Johnny Andretich all had two hits, while Ryan Mickenbecker got the win in two scoreless relief innings.
Dwight 15-11, Momence 4-0: Winning pitcher Joey Starks had two hits in the opener for the Trojans (2-2), while Luke Gallte had three hits, including a double and a triple. In the second game, Wyatt Statler allowed one hit in four innings, while Tracer Brown had two triples and Ryan Bumpous had two hits and three RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 1, Lemont (OT): Jay Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Warriors, with an assist from Kirsten Meder.