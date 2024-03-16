The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, Match 15, 2024

Baseball
Seneca 15, Newark 1 (5 inn.): At Newark, Aidan Vilcek struck out seven over four innings to lead the Irish to the nonconference win. Nate Othon, Brody Rademacher and Austin Aldrige all drove in two runs for Seneca (3-0).
Lockport 8, Alton 6: At Edwardsville, Colton Benaitis had two hits, including a home run, and Nick Moerman added three more hits as the Porters hung on for their season-opening win downstate.
Lockport 10, Mt. Vernon 0: At Edwardsville, Adam Kozak tripled twice and drove in four runs as the Porters completed a 2-0 day downstate. Dylan Nagle added two RBIs and Nate Byrdak struck out five for Lockport (2-0).
Joliet West 5, Belleville East 1: At Belleville, Jimmy Anderson slapped a three-run homer over the left field wall to lift the Tigers to the season-opening win downstate. Juan Rico, Albert DelReal and James Love combined to strike out 13 East hitters for West (1-0).
Plainfield North 7, Belleville West 2: At Belleville, Joe Guiliano struck out eight and Colin Doyle had three hits and drove in a pair to lead the Tigers to a season-opening win downstate. David Wick also had two RBIs for North (1-0).
Joliet Central 6, Bloom Township 6: At Chicago Heights, John Stasiak had two RBIs to lead the Steelmen in a game that finished in a tie after six innings.
Plainfield Central 8, Riverside-Brookfield 5: At Brookfield, Ricky Robinson had four hits, including a double, and drove in four to lead the Wildcats to the win over the Bulldogs. Central improved to 2-0 to start the season.
Wilmington 15, Prairie Central 0 (4 inn.): At Fairbury, the offense has been solid for the Wildcats to start the season - the pitching has been better. Wilmington (2-0) has yet to allow a run in back-to-back wins. Friday, Kyle Farrell didn’t allow a hit as he went four innings, striking out six. Zach Ohlund hit a home run and drove in five for the Wildcats.
Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Woodland 6: At Gardner, the Panthers plated five runs in the fourth inning to pull away for the win. Cole Hampson had two RBIs to lead GSW (1-2) to its first win of the season.
Joliet Catholic 6, Edwardsville 0: At Edwardsville, Jake Gimbel struck out eight and Lucas Grant struck out six as the Hilltoppers took down the defending Class 4A state champions. Jose Granados and Zach Pomatto had two RBIs each for JCA (3-0).
Rock Island 14, Plainfield East 4 (6 inn.): At Jacksonville, an 11-run second inning did in the Bengals at the Jacksonville Tournament in central Illinois. Oscar Lopez drove in two runs for East.
Plainfield East 8, Macomb 3: At Jacksonville, the Bengals bounced back in their second game of the day to pick up their first win of the season. Lopez doubled and drove in three and CJ Przybylski and Cody Ray each drove in a pair for East (1-1).
Softball
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: At Gardner, Makaila McDaniel and Nina Siano each had an RBI for the Panthers in the nonconference contest.
Coal City 12, Prairie Central 1 (5 inn.): At Fairbury, Addison Harvey had three hits and drove in three to lead the Coalers in a nonconference contest. Kaycee Graf had a double and drove in two and Masyn Kuder didn’t allow a hit over three innings in the circle for Coal City (2-0).
Plainfield Central 7, Naperville North 6: At Plainfield, Tricia Hogrefe’s two-run double in the last of the fifth pushed the Wildcats to the nonconference win. Jamie Crawford had two RBIs and McKenna Ignasak hit a solo home run for Central (1-0).
Lockport 10, Plainfield North 0 (6 inn.): At Lockport, Kelcie McGraw allowed only two base runners and struck out 12 in her season debut to lead the Porters to the win. At the plate, Emma Fitzgerald had four RBIs and Rheanna Slavicek three for Lockport (1-0).
Boys Track and Field
Chicago Catholic League Indoor Championships: At Chicago, Providence Catholic finished second to Brother Rice at the Chicago Catholic League indoor meet. The Celtics top finishers were Jayden Mikulski (third, high jump) and Matthew Velasquez (third, pole vault).
SouthWest Suburban Meet: At Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way East won the indoor conference title, scoring 114 points. Bolingbrook was third, Lockport fourth and Lincoln-Way Central fifth. Sean Hanrahan and Michael O’Brien finished 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run for East. Ryan Usher won the 60-meter hurdles, Roosevelt Walker the high jump and Dedrick Richardson the long and triple jumps for the Griffins. CJ Jones won the 60-meter dash for Bolingbrook. Nolan Lamoureux took the 800-meter run for Lockport. Braden Huff won the 1,600-meter run for Lincoln-Way Central and Ryan Stiglic the pole vault for West.
Southwest Prairie Conference Meet: At Romeoville, Plainfield North scored 95 points to win the SPC meet. Plainfield South ran third and Minooka took fourth. Owen Stahl won two events for the Tigers. He took the 800-meter run and helped the team of Alex Brennan, Easton Miller and Kwame Amoo-Otoo win the 4x400 relay. Camyn Viger and Dylan Maloney finished 1-2 in the 1,600-meter run for South. The two did the same in the 3,200-meter run as well. Nate George won two events for Minooka and Adrian Washington won the long jump for Central.
Boys Lacrosse
Waubonsie Valley 14, Plainfield North 5: At Plainfield, the Tigers fell to the Warriors in a nonconference match.
Girls Soccer
Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Peotone 1: At Peotone, the Blue Devils evened their record at 1-1 with the nonconference loss to the Boilermakers.
Girls Water Polo
Jones Prep 9, Lincoln-Way West 3: At Deerfield, Joey Roedl scored twice and Madalyn Witt had 14 saves for the Warriors at the Deerfield tournament.
Barrington 9, Lincoln-Way West 5: At Deerfield, Joey Roedl added four more goals for the Warriors at the Deerfield Tournament.