Morris baseball bests B-B: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, March 14

Baseball
Morris 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: At Bradley, Jack Wheeler went 1 for 3 with a run scored during a nonconference win.
Anthony Xydakis drove in a run. Colin Pfeifer got the win on the mound, striking out three through four innings. Merek Klicker struck out five through two innings of relief.
Herscher 8, Dwight 7: At Dwight, Terry Wilkey went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI, but the Trojans fell in nonconference action.
Tracer Brown drove in two runs, and Ryan Bumpous went 1 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 5, Reavis 0: Ava Peterson scored three goals to lead the Warriors to a Windy City Classic victory.
Molly Gillis and Kate Kinsella added one goal apiece. Natalie Borchert and Lauryn Orris had two assists each. Cora Franczyk got the shutout in net.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way East 18, Lincoln-Way West 1: At New Lenox, Joey Roedl scored once, and Madalyn Witt had 12 saves in net, but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Girls badminton
Hinsdale South Quad: Hinsdale South took first, and Lincoln-Way West took third in a four-team meet.
Dana Bogda won all three of her matches, and Jess Dakin won two out of three.