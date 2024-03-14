Joe Stellano hits 3-run homer for Reed-Custer: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, March 13

Baseball
Reed-Custer 12, Grant Park 2 (5 inn.): At Grant Park, Joe Stellano hit a 3-run homer to lead the Comets to a nonconference victory.
Stellano also struck out seven and allowed one error over three innings pitched. Alex Bielfeldt struck out four in two no-hit innings of relief. Cameron Smith and Collin Monroe each had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Brady Tyree also had two hits.
Romeoville 3, Tinley Park 2: Jeremy Thompson went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple and an RBI and the Spartans earned a nonconference win.
Nolan Holgado and Justin Perez both drove in a run.
Seneca 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, Paxton Giertz went 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI and struck out nine over four innings to help the Irish to a nonconference win.
Aiden Vilcek went 1 for 3 at the plate and drove in two. Casey Clennon went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Plainfield Central 5, Yorkville Christian 3: Gavin Garnica went 1 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored and the Wildcats won in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Blaz Miocic went 1 for 3 and drove in a run. Cory Brock got the win on the mound, striking out six through four innings.
Wilmington 15, Pontiac 0 (4 inn.): Zack Ohlund went 3 for 4 at the plate with a homer, two runs scored and seven RBIs to lead the Wildcats to a nonconference victory.
Cade McCubbin drove in two runs and Lucas Rink went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Lincoln-Way West 5, Marist 2: At New Lenox, Colin McCarty struck out six through four innings pitched and the Warriors picked up a nonconference win.
Conor Essenburg got the win on the mound, striking out three through 1 2/3 innings pitched. Dan Hodel went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored.
Softball
Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Seneca 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Irish put seven on the board in the second inning to secure a nonconference victory.
Tessa Krull got the win on the mound, striking out eight through 2 2/3 innings pitched. Emma Mino went 2 for 2 at the plate and scored two runs.
Lincoln-Way East 5, Marist 3: Cassidy Jagielski homered twice to lead the Griffins to a nonconference win.
Maddie Henry hit a home run and Jess Szafoni got the win on the mound.
Bolingbrook 12, T.F. South 0 (5 inn.): At Bolingbrook, Karina Choi went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Raiders to a nonconference victory.
Mackenzie McGrath went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Mercy Hanny drove in two runs. Emma King struck out eight through five innings pitched.
Reed-Custer 11, Grant Park 0 (5 inn.): At Grant Park, Addison Hartman went 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Comets to a nonconference win.
Addison Brown went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Grace Cavanaugh went 1 for 1, drove in a run and scored two.
Lemont 8, Hinsdale South 3: At Lemont, #9 went 1 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs during a nonconference victory.
Coal City 7, Plainfield South 3: At Coal City, Makayla Henline homered and went 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI and the Coalers earned a nonconference victory.
Addison Harvey went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs. Kaycee Graf also had two RBIs.
Wilmington 15, Joliet Central 2: N Reyes went 2 for 2 at the plate but the Steelmen fell in nonconference play.
Girls badminton
Lincoln-Way West 12, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: At Flossmoor, the Warriors won eight out of 10 singles matches and four out of five doubles matches to win in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Boys track and field
Joliet Central Quad: At Joliet, Crete Monee took first with 99 points and the Steelmen took second with 79 points in a five-team meet.
Ryan Cornell finished in second place in the 400-meter run (56.80), Myles Wedic won the 1600-meter run (5:11.03) and Jamari Straughter won the 55-meter hurdles (8.16).
Zion Kostyra, Deven Triplett, Antwi Boakye and Anthony Miranda won the 4x400 meter relay (3:40.20) and Juan Guevara, Esteban Vasquez, Yandel Martinez and Nathaniel Gabriel won the 4x800 meter relay (8:52.22).
Girls soccer
Herscher 3, Morris 2: At Morris, Ella McDonnell scored two but the hosts fell short in nonconference play.