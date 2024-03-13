Girls basketball: Meet the 2023-24 Herald-News All-Area Team

Lincoln-Way East's Hayven Smith goes up strong for a shot earlier this season. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

The girls basketball teams in the area were rife with talented and accomplished players. Here are the best of the best as we present The Herald-News 2023-24 Girls Basketball All-Area Team.

FIRST TEAM

Gardner-South Wilmington's Addison Fair

Addison Fair, Gardner-South Wilmington, sr., G: Averaged 23.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.3 spg, 2.2 apg for the Panthers. ... Two-time River Valley Conference Player of the Year. ... Second-team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State. ... Finished her career with school-record 1,937 points and broke school records for points in a season (662) and in a game (45).

Plainfield South’s Jazlynn Foster (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Jazlynn Foster, Plainfield South, sr., F: Averaged 15.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.4 spg for the Cougars, who set a school record for wins this season. ... Shot 50% from the field and will play at Joliet Junior College next season.

Romeoville's Jadea Johnson

Jadea Johnson, Romeoville, sr., G: Averaged 16.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 4.1 spg for a 28-4 Spartans team that went 16-0 in the Southwest Prairie Conference. ... Was named SPC East MVP and honorable mention IBCA All-State.

Plainfield East's Lexi Sepulveda

Lexi Sepulveda, Plainfield East, sr., G: Averaged 26.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2 apg and 3.6 spg for the Bengals. ... Broke own school record for points in a game (47) and points in a career (1,805). ... First-team All-Southwest Prairie Conference. ... Signed with University of Southern Indiana.

Lincoln-Way East's Hayven Smith

Hayven Smith, Lincoln-Way East, sr., C: 2024 Herald-News Player of the Year. ... Averaged 13 ppg and 7 rpg for the Griffins. ... Shot 67% from the floor and 73% from free-throw line. ... Player of the Year in SouthWest Suburban Conference. ... Second-Team IBCA All-State. ... Signed with University of Illinois.

SECOND TEAM

Landrie Callahan, so., F, Morris

Gracen Gehrke, sr., G, Lincoln-Way Central

Lana Kerley, sr., F, Lincoln-Way East

Madi Schroeder, sr., F, Peotone

Angelina Smith, sr., G, Bolingbrook

HONORABLE MENTION

Laura Arstikaitis, so., G, Lockport

Gabi Bednar, sr., G, Providence Catholic

Mackenzie Brass, sr., F, Minooka

Makayla Chism, jr., F, Joliet West

Mia Ferrias, sr., G, Coal City

Laila Houseworth, sr., G, Romeoville

Trinity Jones, so., F, Bolingbrook

Makayla Kelly, sr., G, Lincoln-Way East

Madelyn Kiper, so, G/F, Minooka

Molly Knight, jr., G, Providence Catholic

Destinya McGruder, sr., F, Plainfield South

Lina Panos, sr., C, Lincoln-Way Central

Sydney Scott, jr., G, Plainfield North

Maziah Shelton, sr., F, Joliet West

Caroline Smith, jr., F, Lincoln-Way West

Persais Williams, sr., F, Bolingbrook