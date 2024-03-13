Girls basketball: Meet the 2023-24 Herald-News All-Area Team

The girls basketball teams in the area were rife with talented and accomplished players. Here are the best of the best as we present The Herald-News 2023-24 Girls Basketball All-Area Team.
FIRST TEAM
Addison Fair, Gardner-South Wilmington, sr., G: Averaged 23.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.3 spg, 2.2 apg for the Panthers. ... Two-time River Valley Conference Player of the Year. ... Second-team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State. ... Finished her career with school-record 1,937 points and broke school records for points in a season (662) and in a game (45).
Jazlynn Foster, Plainfield South, sr., F: Averaged 15.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.4 spg for the Cougars, who set a school record for wins this season. ... Shot 50% from the field and will play at Joliet Junior College next season.
Jadea Johnson, Romeoville, sr., G: Averaged 16.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 4.1 spg for a 28-4 Spartans team that went 16-0 in the Southwest Prairie Conference. ... Was named SPC East MVP and honorable mention IBCA All-State.
Lexi Sepulveda, Plainfield East, sr., G: Averaged 26.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2 apg and 3.6 spg for the Bengals. ... Broke own school record for points in a game (47) and points in a career (1,805). ... First-team All-Southwest Prairie Conference. ... Signed with University of Southern Indiana.
Hayven Smith, Lincoln-Way East, sr., C: 2024 Herald-News Player of the Year. ... Averaged 13 ppg and 7 rpg for the Griffins. ... Shot 67% from the floor and 73% from free-throw line. ... Player of the Year in SouthWest Suburban Conference. ... Second-Team IBCA All-State. ... Signed with University of Illinois.
SECOND TEAM
Landrie Callahan, so., F, Morris
Gracen Gehrke, sr., G, Lincoln-Way Central
Lana Kerley, sr., F, Lincoln-Way East
Madi Schroeder, sr., F, Peotone
Angelina Smith, sr., G, Bolingbrook
HONORABLE MENTION
Laura Arstikaitis, so., G, Lockport
Gabi Bednar, sr., G, Providence Catholic
Mackenzie Brass, sr., F, Minooka
Makayla Chism, jr., F, Joliet West
Mia Ferrias, sr., G, Coal City
Laila Houseworth, sr., G, Romeoville
Trinity Jones, so., F, Bolingbrook
Makayla Kelly, sr., G, Lincoln-Way East
Madelyn Kiper, so, G/F, Minooka
Molly Knight, jr., G, Providence Catholic
Destinya McGruder, sr., F, Plainfield South
Lina Panos, sr., C, Lincoln-Way Central
Sydney Scott, jr., G, Plainfield North
Maziah Shelton, sr., F, Joliet West
Caroline Smith, jr., F, Lincoln-Way West
Persais Williams, sr., F, Bolingbrook