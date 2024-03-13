Crawford hits two homers for Plainfield Central softball: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Match 12

Softball
Plainfield Central 13, Metea Valley 12: At Plainfield, Jamie Crawford had two homers and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats to a nonconference win.
Emma Sommerfeld went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Crawford struck out two through 3 2/3 innings pitched and Mia Johnson got the relief on the mound and struck out three.
Lincoln-Way East 7, St. Laurence 3: At Burbank, Cassidy Jagielski went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run scored to lead the Griffins to a nonconference victory.
Lauren Bogard went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs, Jessi Szafoni had two RBIs, Mackenzie Bacha went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Averi Vander Woude went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Putnam County 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 2: At Gardner, Nina Siano went 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored but the hosts fell in nonconference play.
Clifton Central 2, Peotone 0: At Clifton, Sophie Klawitter struck out 18 through six innings pitched but the Blue Devils fell in nonconference play.
Ashley Veltman and Klawitter both went 2 for 3 at the plate.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 7, Reavis 0: Ava Peterson scored four goals to lead the Warriors to a Windy City Classic Tournament win.
Kate Kinsella added two goals and Molly Gillis added one. Cora Franczyk and Olivia Ledvina earned the shutout in net.
Joliet West 1, Mother McAuley 0: The Tigers battled to a Windy City Classic Tournament victory.
Baseball
Putnam County 8, Gardner-South Wilmington 7: Brock Enerson went 1 for 3 at the plate with a homer and two RBIs and Ayden Collom went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored but the Panthers fell in nonconference action.
Clifton Central 8, Peotone 5: At Clifton, Ruben Velasco went 2 for 3 with a homer that scored two runs but the Blue Devils fell in nonconference play.
Jacob Eaheart with 2 for 4 with an RBI and Everett Carder drove in a run.
Manteno 7, Dwight 4: At Manteno, the Trojans scored four runs in the second inning but fell short in nonconference action.
Boys track and field
Reed-Custer Invite: At Braidwood, Herscher finished in first with 115 points during a four-team meet, Clifton Central and Tri-Point tied for second with 35 points and Reed-Custer finished last with 32 points.
For Reed-Custer, Damien Andrade took second place in the 200-meter run (26.78) and second in the 400-meter run (1:00.40). In the 3200-meter run, Colton Waldvogel finished first (13:50.53) and Michael Burke took second (15:42.24). Dominic Alaimo took first in the pole vault (3.05 m).
Girls track and field
Reed-Custer Invite: At Braidwood, Herscher took first with 52 points during a five team meet, Tri-Point took second with 45 points, Clifton Central finished third with 42, Reed-Custer took fourth with 33 and Manteno finished last with three points.
For Reed-Custer, Nichollet Chew took first in the 60-meter dash (8.91) and the 200-meter dash (30.70). Alyssa Wollenzien won the 60-meter hurdles (10.17), the high jump (1.50 m) and the long jump (5.00 m).
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way West 9, Hinsdale South 1: At New Lenox, Joey Roedl and Olivya Agema combined to score four goals to lead the Warriors to a nonconference victory.
Grace Brown had nine saves and Madalyn Witt had four saves.