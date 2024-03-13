March 12, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperThe SceneEvent Calendar
The Herald-News

Crawford hits two homers for Plainfield Central softball: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Match 12

Plainfield Central, Lincoln-Way East softball win, Lincoln-Way West, Joliet West win girls soccer

By Shaw Local News Network

Softball

Plainfield Central 13, Metea Valley 12: At Plainfield, Jamie Crawford had two homers and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats to a nonconference win.

Emma Sommerfeld went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Crawford struck out two through 3 2/3 innings pitched and Mia Johnson got the relief on the mound and struck out three.

Lincoln-Way East 7, St. Laurence 3: At Burbank, Cassidy Jagielski went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run scored to lead the Griffins to a nonconference victory.

Lauren Bogard went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs, Jessi Szafoni had two RBIs, Mackenzie Bacha went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Averi Vander Woude went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Putnam County 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 2: At Gardner, Nina Siano went 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored but the hosts fell in nonconference play.

Clifton Central 2, Peotone 0: At Clifton, Sophie Klawitter struck out 18 through six innings pitched but the Blue Devils fell in nonconference play.

Ashley Veltman and Klawitter both went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Girls soccer

Lincoln-Way West 7, Reavis 0: Ava Peterson scored four goals to lead the Warriors to a Windy City Classic Tournament win.

Kate Kinsella added two goals and Molly Gillis added one. Cora Franczyk and Olivia Ledvina earned the shutout in net.

Joliet West 1, Mother McAuley 0: The Tigers battled to a Windy City Classic Tournament victory.

Baseball

Putnam County 8, Gardner-South Wilmington 7: Brock Enerson went 1 for 3 at the plate with a homer and two RBIs and Ayden Collom went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored but the Panthers fell in nonconference action.

Clifton Central 8, Peotone 5: At Clifton, Ruben Velasco went 2 for 3 with a homer that scored two runs but the Blue Devils fell in nonconference play.

Jacob Eaheart with 2 for 4 with an RBI and Everett Carder drove in a run.

Manteno 7, Dwight 4: At Manteno, the Trojans scored four runs in the second inning but fell short in nonconference action.

Boys track and field

Reed-Custer Invite: At Braidwood, Herscher finished in first with 115 points during a four-team meet, Clifton Central and Tri-Point tied for second with 35 points and Reed-Custer finished last with 32 points.

For Reed-Custer, Damien Andrade took second place in the 200-meter run (26.78) and second in the 400-meter run (1:00.40). In the 3200-meter run, Colton Waldvogel finished first (13:50.53) and Michael Burke took second (15:42.24). Dominic Alaimo took first in the pole vault (3.05 m).

Girls track and field

Reed-Custer Invite: At Braidwood, Herscher took first with 52 points during a five team meet, Tri-Point took second with 45 points, Clifton Central finished third with 42, Reed-Custer took fourth with 33 and Manteno finished last with three points.

For Reed-Custer, Nichollet Chew took first in the 60-meter dash (8.91) and the 200-meter dash (30.70). Alyssa Wollenzien won the 60-meter hurdles (10.17), the high jump (1.50 m) and the long jump (5.00 m).

Girls water polo

Lincoln-Way West 9, Hinsdale South 1: At New Lenox, Joey Roedl and Olivya Agema combined to score four goals to lead the Warriors to a nonconference victory.

Grace Brown had nine saves and Madalyn Witt had four saves.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsSoftballBaseballGirls SoccerTrack and Field
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois