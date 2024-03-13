Baseball: Morris starts season with 12-2 win over Bolingbrook

To say Morris started its baseball season with a bang Tuesday would be understating it a bit.
Morris (1-0) was firing on all cylinders and went home early after initiating the 10-run rule with a 12-2 win in five innings over Bolingbrook.
It was an all-around dominant performance for Morris. They had 16 hits, including a 4-for-4 performance from Griffin Zweeres, who drove in six runs to lead the way. Starter Cody DelFavero was perfect through three innings with five strikeouts before giving way to Brett Bounds. Bounds held the Raiders to just two hits the final two innings, while Morris got out error free on the day.
“The guys today were just pumped up to play and came out swinging,” Zweeres said. “Both pitchers did amazing and threw gems. We just need to keep the same bats and solid defense we’ve got going right now.”
[ Baseball: Herald-News 2024 season preview capsules ]
Morris was hot from the start with Zweeres scoring Bounds and Jack Wheeler on a RBI single in the top of the first. After Bolingbrook managed to get two quick outs in the second, Zweeres got the runs rolling again with a three-run RBI double to score Wheeler, AJ Zweeres and Zazim Baftiri. Delfavero drove Griffin home on a double after and Anthony Xydakis’ single to score DelFavero made it 7-0 Morris.
AJ Zweeres had the first home run of the season for Morris in the top of the third, and Wheeler followed that up with a RBI single to score Bounds. It was 10-0 by the end of the third after Griffin’s RBI single to score Wheeler.
Credit Bolingbrook for not folding. Morris loaded the bases in the top of the fourth, but the Raiders held them without a run. In the bottom of the inning, Thomas Corley’s RBI groundout scored Ryan Witt to get Bolingbrook (0-1) on the board. Ben White’s sacrifice fly to score Matt Washington gave the Raiders a second run to cut the deficit to 10-2.
DelFavero’s groundout in the fifth scored Baftiri and Xydakis, and Griffin scored on a single right after to give the game its final score.
While the fourth inning rally attempt was encouraging, it wasn’t the start Bolingbrook was hoping for. While last year’s team went 10-23, there are nine seniors on this squad that are committed to play at the next level. The Raiders will be hoping for improvement heading into Thursday’s game.
“Our job is to learn from losses,” Bolingbrook coach Scott Thyer said. “That’s particularly true when we’ve had a couple of weeks to prepare for Game 1 and things didn’t go your way. Obviously, we’re really excited to get back to practice tomorrow and get back on track for Thursday when Naperville North comes over.”
Morris looks to be in midseason form just one game in. They’ve got five seniors in the lineup, including an Illinois commit in Wheeler. DelFavero is a Parkland commit, while Xydakis and Waters are Wisconsin-Parkside commits.
On Tuesday, the whole team looked like D-I commits.
“Cody DelFavero kind of set the tone for us on the mound,” Morris coach Todd Kein said. “These guys are run producers. We’re going to have our days. Hitting’s not a 100% thing day in and day out, but every single guy on that field is a returning player except for our left fielder. We have the experience, and we have certain expectations offensively, so to get a couple runs early was good.”
Morris is scheduled to play Bradley-Bourbonnais on Thursday.