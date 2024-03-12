Police find Jeep that struck 2 pedestrians who died in Crest Hill

Crest Hill police officials released a statement on Tuesday that said they found the vehicle involved in the crash last Saturday that led to the deaths of two pedestrians. (Capitol News Illinois)

The Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck and killed two pedestrians in Crest Hill has been found.

Crest Hill police officials released a statement on Tuesday that said they found the vehicle involved in the crash last Saturday that led to the deaths of two pedestrians, Laurie Cooper, 53, and Danny Cooper, 68, both of Plainfield.

The crash was reported in the 2100 block of Plainfield Road in Crest Hill. The driver had fled from the scene following the crash.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation. We will release more information as it becomes available. We are still asking for the public’s help in providing information in this case,” police said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Joliet Police Department have assisted the Crest Hill Police Department in the investigation. The Illinois State Police have also been assisting by performing a traffic crash reconstruction of the incident.

Crest Hill police officers have been gathering surveillance videos from nearby businesses, canvassing the area and sorting through cash debris in an effort to find the driver responsible for the hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Crest Hill Police Detective Joel Steen at 815-741-5111.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or visit their website at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.