Lincoln-Way East, Seneca baseball win on opening day: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday

Baseball
Lincoln-Way East 5, Whitney Young 1: At Chicago, Tyler Ledvina and Ethan Godlewski combined to strike out seven and allowed just two hits for the Griffins in the season opener. Justyn Hart smacked a three-run homer to pace the offense for East (1-0).
Seneca 5, Ottawa 0: At Seneca, Austin Aldridge was dominant to start the season for the Irish. He struck out 11 hitters and allowed only two base runners as the Irish opened their season with a shutout. At the plate, Aldridge had two hits and Aidan Vilcek doubled and drove in two for Seneca (1-0).
Coal City 12, Prairie Central 2 (5 inn.): At Fairbury, Austin Davy, AJ Willis and Joe Watson combined to allow one hit and one earned run as the Coalers rolled in their season opener. Tanner Wallace hit a grand slam and Danny Olson doubled twice and knocked in a run for Coal City (1-0).
Softball
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Plainfield South 2: At Plainfield, Ariana Olinger and Lauren Pell had two hits apiece as the Cougars dropped their season opener to the Boilermakers. Ava Forsberg and Kaylee Aimone scored runs for South (0-1).
Wilmington 15, Grant Park 0 (4 inn.): At Wilmington, the first time the Wildcats came to the plate, they scored nine times. That was all they needed in a season-opening win. Sophomore Molly Southall homered, doubled twice and drove in six to lead Wilmington (1-0). Lexi Strohm and Aly Johnston combined to strike out nine for the Wildcats.
Reed-Custer 12, Clifton Central 0 (5 inn.): At Clifton, Addison Brown opened the season with a no-hitter striking out 10 and Grace Cavanaugh had three hits and three runs knocked in to lead the Comets. Mackenzie Foote and Addison Hartman drove in a pair each for R-C (1-0).
Girls Soccer
Plainfield Central 5, Joliet Catholic 0: At Plainfield, the Wildcats blanked the Angels in the season opener for both teams.
Morris 4, Manteno 1: At Manteno, Morris cruised in its season opener with the road win over the Panthers.
Sandburg 3, Plainfield East 0: At Orland Park, the Bengals fell to the Eagles in a nonconference match.
Coal City 6, Reed-Custer 1: At Coal City, the Coalers netted four goals in the first half and cruised to the Illinois Central Eight win over the Comets.
Kylee Kennel netted a hat trick, and Cassidy Jenke, Fianna Gregory and Ava Houston each added a goal. Keeper Chloe Plueger had three saves.
Aurora Haake had the goal for R-C.
Girls Water Polo
Metea Valley 20, Lockport 6: At Lockport, the Porters fell to the Mustangs in a season-opening match.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West Quad: At New Lenox, the host Warriors captured their quad meet with Lemont, Joliet Central and Oak Lawn winning all three matches by the same 6-2 scores. Jess Dakin and Dana Bogda won all of their singles matches. Ella Mclynn and Autumn Barajas at No. 1 doubles and Peyton White and Cameron Liebendorfer at No. 2 doubles won all of their matches.