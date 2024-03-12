Baseball: Joliet Catholic sets early tone in win over Minooka

JOLIET — There’s not a lot that returns for a Joliet Catholic baseball team that has captured the last two Class 2A state titles.

But even though the roster is dotted with players that haven’t had much of a chance to show what they can do the mission is still the same for the Hilltoppers, even if the IHSA’s success formula won’t allow them to make a run at a third consecutive 2A crown. Joliet Catholic will be classified as a Class 3A team in this year’s postseason.

The largely new Hilltopper roster showed its probably up to the task of its new classification, scoring eight runs in the first two innings to allow them to ease into a 9-5 victory over visiting Minooka on Monday.

“You know, the last two years even though every year is different, the last year we kind of knew what we had coming in. We really did. I don’t think the lineup changed much right from the very beginning until the end,” Joliet Catholic coach Jared Voss said. “This year it might take us some time to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together.”

Baseball: Joliet Catholic Academy vs Minooka MAR 11 Joliet Catholic's Jack Ryan running to third base during the non-conference game against Minooka on Monday, March. 11, 2024, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Those pieces looked more than ready to click into place on Monday as after the Hilltoppers surrendered a run to Minooka in the opening frame when Issac Goddard rapped a double and would later score on a passed ball the Hilltoppers pounced in their first plate appearance.

Fueled by three walks and a hit batter, Joliet Catholic would put a five spot on the board and needed just two hits to do it. Jose Granados (two hits) drove in one, while John O’Brien delivered a two-run single and played a big part in bringing home a third run when he purposively got into a run-down and kept it going long enough before being tagged out and allowed the lead runner, Jack Ryan, to score from third.

That gave Joliet Catholic (1-0) a 5-1 lead and was plenty of cushion for Joliet Catholic starter Jake Gimbel, one of five returners who saw substantial roles on last year’s title team. Gimbel worked three innings, allowing two runs including an unearned one in the third inning. He struck out four.

“I felt alright. You know it was the first day, so the nerves were kind of kicking in, but I was really happy with what happened,” Gimbel said. “The team played really well, especially early on, getting five runs in the first inning really helps a lot.”

After Gimbel retired the side in order in the second, the Hilltoppers would add three more runs, with the big knock coming from Zach Beitler’s two-run single. That pushed the lead to 8-1 and gave a sign as to how difficult this Hilltopper offense could potentially be to stop.

Joliet Catholic got a run scored or a hit (or both) from all but one spot in their lineup in the first two innings. And that’s the kind of balance Voss hopes his team cultivates throughout the season.

“It’s a different team and we talked a lot about you know, the kind of team we’re going to be,” Voss said. “We have to hit the ball with line drives to right field. And a couple of our big hits early when we put up those big numbers early were line drives to right field We’ve got to do that. That’s the kind of team that we are going to be.”

Baseball: Joliet Catholic Academy vs Minooka MAR 11 Joliet Catholic's John O'Brian attempts to make a play at second base during the non-conference game Minooka on Monday, March. 11, 2024, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Despite the early hole, Minooka (0-1) tried to claw back. The Indians missed a big opportunity in the fourth inning when they left the bases loaded after an RBI double from Jason Duy closed the gap to 8-3. But Lucas Grant settled in after that fourth-inning hiccup recording five strikeouts over the next two innings for Joliet Catholic.

Minooka made one last push in top of the seventh as both Goddard and Nate George swatted solo home runs and Brayden Zilis rapped a double but the next three Indian hitters were retired in order.