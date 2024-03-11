Crest Hill police search for Jeep in crash that killed 2 pedestrians

An example of the kind of Jeep Grand Cherokee that Crest Hill police officials believe was involved in a deadly crash last Saturday that killed two pedestrians. Police identify the pieces of the vehicle that would be missing after the crash. (Crest Hill Police Department)

Police believe the vehicle that struck and killed two pedestrians in Crest Hill is a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Laurie Cooper, 53, and Danny Cooper, 68, both of Plainfield, have been identified on Monday as the people who were killed in the crash on Saturday in the 2100 block of Plainfield Road, Will County Coroner’s Office.

The vehicle, which police believe is a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, had left the scene after striking the two people, according to a statement from the Crest Hill Police Department.

The vehicle should be missing at least four silver rectangle grill pieces and at least one fog light, police said. They provided a photo of a Grand Jeep Cherokee — not the actual vehicle involved — identifying where those parts are on the vehicle.

Four silver rectangle grill pieces from the dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee that Crest Hill police officials believe is involved in a deadly crash last Saturday that killed two pedestrians. (Crest Hill Police Department)

Officers are scouring all surveillance videos from nearby businesses, canvassing the area and sorting through cash debris in an effort to find the driver responsible for the hit-and-run crash.

The Illinois State Police are assisting with the traffic crash reconstruction of the incident.

About 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were notified of a “vehicle versus pedestrian” crash and found two victims in the roadway when they arrived on scene, according to a statement from the City of Crest Hill’s Facebook page.

An emergency crew with the Lockport Township Fire Department arrived on scene for treatment but the two people died from their injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Crest Hill Police Detective Joel Steen at 815-741-5111.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or visit their website at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.