Joliet fires economic development director and department chief

The city of Joliet’s economic development director and his boss were fired Thursday, just days after the City Council complained about the pace of economic development activity.

Economic Development Director Cesar Suarez and Director of Community Development Eva-Marie Tropper both were dismissed. Tropper headed the city department that includes economic development, planning, building inspections and other functions.

They were officially discharged by City Manager Beth Beatty.

But their removal comes after a City Council meeting on Monday when several council members voiced dissatisfaction with the city’s economic development efforts.

“Monday and Tuesday were definitely a tipping point. Not only for the council but also for the community,” Councilwoman Suzanna Ibarra said.

Ibarra said the change “definitely needed to happen. The city needs to move forward in a different direction.”

Councilwoman Suzanna Ibarra (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Councilman Larry Hug, who heads the council’s Economic Development Committee, said the position of economic development director should not be left open long.

“We need to find a qualified economic development director,” Hug said. “We need to fill that position ASAP.”

Councilwoman Sherri Reardon spurred the discussion on Monday, saying she was disappointed that an aging hotel property along the Jefferson Street entryway to the city was being replaced by a U-Haul facility.

Reardon then called for a discussion on economic development, which led to council comments critical of economic development activity.

Ibarra noted that Suarez was not at the Monday or Tuesday meetings with the U-Haul project on the agenda. Tropper was at both meetings.

Despite Reardon’s objections to the U-Haul project and general criticism about economic development efforts, the council voted 8-1 on Tuesday to approve the U-Haul plan. A U-Haul representative said the company is investing $20 million to redevelop the 7.5-acre site with self-storage facilities along with a truck and trailer rental operation.

Beatty has removed three top city officials hired by previous City Manager James Capparelli when Bob O’Dekirk was mayor. In January, Inspector General Sean Connolly was discharged from most duties although he was allowed to continue on one case now under court appeal. Connolly was a hired contract, but has served as the city’s inspector general since 2022.

Capparelli resigned as city manager in June, two months after Terry D’Arcy took office as the city’s new mayor with plans to conduct a city manager search.