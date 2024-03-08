Joliet Central sophomore earns state honors in art

Joliet Central High School sophomore Mia Cardenas has been selected as the 2024 Youth Art Month winner in the High School category by the Illinois Art Education Association. (Photo provided by Joliet High School District 204)

Joliet Central High School sophomore Mia Cardenas has been selected as the 2024 Youth Art Month winner in the High School category by the Illinois Art Education Association.

This year’s theme was “Art in a Dream.” Cardenas’ drawing, “Adventuras de Ensueno: Dream Adventures” is featured on the 2024 poster for Youth Art Month on the national level and will be widely circulated across Illinois.

The Youth Art Month Program emphasizes the value of art education for all children, encourages support for quality school art programs and promotes art material safety. The program also provides a forum for recognizing skills developed through visual arts experiences that are not possible in other curriculum subjects.