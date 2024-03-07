Zonta Club of Joliet hosts International Women’s Day panel discussion

The Zonta Club of Joliet Area will host an International Women's Day Panel on Friday at the Joliet Township High School District 204 Administration Center. March 6, 2024 (Provided by Zonta Club of Joliet Area)

The Zonta Club of Joliet Area will host an International Women’s Day panel discussion Friday on bullying, domestic violence and human trafficking.

The forum will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Joliet Township High School District 204 Administration Center at 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet.

Friday is International Women’s Day, a day that has been commemorated since 1911 to increase awareness of issues facing women and their achievements.

The panel discussion is free and open to the public.

Zonta encourages students to attend. The forum will include a Q&A session.

“The focus of our panel is to eradicate violence in our community,” said Bonnie Winfrey, president of Zonta Club of Joliet Area, who will serve as moderator of the panel discussion. “It’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t know someone who has been victimized by these crimes.”

Zonta is an international organization with the mission of building a better world for women and girls.

Friday’s forum will contribute to that mission by providing attendees with both information and resources on the topics for discussion.

“They’re going to gain knowledge about how to keep safe and how to keep their families safe,” Winfrey said. “They’re going to learn what they can do if they are victimized.”

The panel will include seven women discussing the topics.

Members of the panel are Joliet Deputy Police Chief Sherrie Blackburn; Kate Edrinn, communications manager for Zonta International; Zoe Fischer, lead prevention specialist with Guardian Angel Community Services; state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood; Dr. Cassandra Ma, founder and executive director of Reclaim13; Betty Major-Rose, founder of Parents Against Gangs and the Family Trauma Advocacy Program; and Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Tricia McKenna.

Information about Zonta and the event is available at jolietzonta.org.