Plainfield looks to improve traffic flow with 143rd Street west extension

Local officials gathered in Plainfield to mark the groundbreaking of the 143rd Street West Extension project on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Provided by the village of Plainfield)

Local stakeholders gathered on Wednesday morning to mark the groundbreaking of the 143rd Street west extension in Plainfield.

The goal of the project is to redirect traffic away from Plainfield’s downtown corridor, especially in terms of commercial vehicles, and improve travel times to the western portion of Plainfield.

The cost of the initial phase of the project is about $12 million.

Plainfield Mayor John F. Argoudelis told the audience at the groundbreaking event he grew up about one half mile to the east of site on his family farm — where he still lives.

“I remember 143rd as a gravel country road. When you think of the changes in Plainfield throughout the years, especially the last 30 you just marvel,” he said.

The project has been a long time in planning and will close gaps along the corridor and future projects are expected to increase capacity along the existing corridor.

Plainfield Mayor John F. Argoudelis speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the 143rd Street West Extension project on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Provided by the village of Plainfield)

The mayor connects that expansion with the village’s industrial growth.

“Plainfield has great economic opportunities to continue developing a diversified tax base with the industrial growth and interest that has been spurred by this project,” he said Wednesday

“Along with the industrial growth, staff and I have worked hard on industrial development creating and maintaining a green belt,” he added.

A corridor of permanent, native green space will be used for wildlife habitat, recreational purposes and as a buffer to homes, Argoudelis said.

The west extension of the project includes constructing a new road between Ridge Road and Steiner Road including improvements at Ridge Road, stormwater improvements coordinated jointly with adjacent developments, and multiple culverts and retaining walls.

Thanks to last weeks’ period of warmer weather, progress was made on the water main installation along Ridge Road that includes 3,200 square feet of new 20-inch water main along the east side of Ridge Road between 143rd Street/Johnson Road and Kendall County Highway 22.

The other project, the 143rd Street east extension, involves constructing a new road between IL 59 and IL 126 with improvements at both intersections, a bridge over the DuPage River, a new signalized intersection at Plainfield-Naperville Road, with multiple culverts and a retaining wall.

This part of the project is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

Additional long-term project components include:

• 143rd St at Wallin Drive. Intersection widening including additional turn lanes to increase capacity through the intersection.

• East 143rd St Widening. Wallin Drive to IL 59. Adding lanes along the existing road (turning and/or thru lanes) to increase road capacity.

• West 143rd St Widening Steiner Road to Wallin Drive. Adding lanes along the existing road (turning and/or thru lanes) to increase road capacity.

• 143rd St Western Access IL 126 to Ridge Road. Constructing a new road west of Ridge Road with a broad s-curve south to IL 126 reducing travel time along the corridor.

• 143rd Street Shared-Use Path. Van Dyke Road to Wallin Drive. Installation of an approximately 0.6-mile shared-use path extension on 143rd Street from Van Dyke Road to Wallin Drive and pedestrian crossing improvements at the intersection of 143rd St and Van Dyke.