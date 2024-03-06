Will County women leaders partnering on blood drive for Women’s Day Friday

The blood drive will be held Friday, March 8 at the American Red Cross Training Room, 1293 Windham Parkway in Romeoville.

State Representatives Natalie Manley and Dee Avelar, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel have partnered in support of a blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross for International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day has been held annually on March 8 since 1911 to celebrate the social, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for women’s equality.

The event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross Training Room, 1293 Windham Parkway in Romeoville. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call or text Manley’s district office at 815-725-2741.