Baseball: 5 storylines to watch in The Herald-News area

Lincoln-Way East’s Tyler Bell returns after hitting .463 with eight home runs for the Griffins last season. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Baseball is always competitive in The Herald-News coverage area, and this season should not be an exception. Here are five of the top storylines to watch throughout the spring.

What will the postseason look like?

Last season, nine area teams won a regional championship. In Class 4A, regional champs were Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Providence Catholic, Plainfield North and Minooka. Lemont won a Class 3A regional title, while Joliet Catholic Academy and Reed-Custer were Class 2A regional champs.

JCA went on to win its second straight Class 2A title, while Lincoln-Way East won a Class 4A sectional title.

With so many quality teams in such geographic proximity, it’s possible once again to have four area teams in a sectional, thereby guaranteeing another sectional champion. The big question, like it is every year, is who will it be?

Jake Troyner is one of the players returning this season from Joliet Catholic Academy's Class 2A state championship team. The Hilltoppers will move up to play in Class 3A this season. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Movin’ on up

Joliet Catholic Academy won its second straight Class 2A state championship last season. In the process, the Hilltoppers tied Providence Catholic for the most baseball state titles in Illinois history with five.

Due to the success factor set forth by the IHSA, JCA will move up to Class 3A this season in its attempt to earn a three-peat.

JCA did lose such players as pitcher TJ Schlageter, last season’s Herald-News Player of the Year, and outfielder Trey Swiderski, both of whom are now at Louisville, as well as their sparkplug at the top of the order, Tommy Kemp. Returning players such as Jake Troyner (.442, 11 2B, 27 RBIs), Aiden Hayse-Cantrell (4-1, 32 K in 18 IP), Jake Gimbel (2-2, 3.16 ERA) and Graham Roesel (.346, 17 RBIs) form a core of a team that should be in contention at the end of the season.

Conference races

One of the most hotly-contested conference races in the area promises to be in the Southwest Prairie. Minooka, Plainfield North and Joliet West are all top contenders, and teams such as Plainfield South, Plainfield Central, Oswego and Oswego East all capable of pulling off a title run.

The competition will be no less fierce in the SouthWest Suburban Blue, where Lincoln-Way East and Lockport should battle for the top spot. In the SouthWest Suburban Red, look for Lincoln-Way West and Lincoln-Way Central to be at or near the top of the heap.

Enzo Infelise returns for Providence Catholic after hitting .525 last season. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Top hitters

There is no shortage of Division I talent in the area. Lincoln-Way East shortstop Tyler Bell, a Pittsburgh commit, hit .463 last season to go with an on-base percentage of .589, eight home runs and 28 stolen bases. Lincoln-Way West’s Connor Essenburg, a Kansas State commit, hit .363 with 40 RBIs, while teammate Cole Crafton has committed to Louisville.

Providence Catholic junior catcher Enzo Infelise is an Oklahoma commit who was the Chicago Catholic League Player of the Year last season. Infelise hit .525 with 35 RBIs last year and struck out just four times in 99 at-bats. Morris junior third baseman Jack Wheeler has already committed to play for University of Illinois as well. Senior Nate George of Minooka, an Eastern Illinois recruit, returns after hitting .380 with an on-base percentage of .460. He also had seven triples, nine home runs and 42 RBIs.

Top arms

Minooka’s Ryan Anderson gives the Indians a chance to win any time he takes the mound. The Arizona commit earned Herald-News honorable mention honors last season. Essenburg of Lincoln-Way West fashioned a 5-1 record last season with an eye-popping 98 strikeouts in 54 innings.

JCA’s Aiden Hayse-Cantrell, a Tennessee commit, has electric stuff, as his 32 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched signify. His fastball has been clocked as high as 93 MPH. Heading the rotation at Morris will be Keegan Waters, a 6-5, 205-pound senior who has committed to Wisconsin-Parkside. Lockport’s Dylan Nagle is another quality arm to watch.