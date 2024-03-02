Edward Foundation awards $49,000 in nursing scholarships

The Edward Foundation has awarded $49,000 in nursing scholarships to 14 Endeavor Health Edward Hospital employees who are pursuing a degree or advanced degree in nursing. The employees were recognized at a ceremony Feb. 22 at Endeavor Health Edward Hospital.
The foundation awarded $10,000 Peter Veit Scholarships to Nicole Erazo of Naperville and Allison Smith of Aurora.
Veit gave $120,000 to the foundation after his death in 2014.
A $1,000 Agnes A. Book Memorial Nursing Scholarship was awarded to Cara Bardak of Naperville. The annual scholarship comes from a fund established by the Book family in memory of their mother, who was a nurse at Edward for more than 20 years.
The foundation also awarded $2,000 scholarships to 15 Edward employees:
- Shelly Carncross, registered nurse, clinical education, Plainfield
- Sandi Darnell, RN, North Naperville immediate care, Naperville
- Kristine Anne Doligosa, RN, pulmonary medicine unit, Aurora
- Nicole Erazo, RN, cardiopulmonary rehab, Naperville
- Shannon Jarot, RN, Linden Oaks Medical Group, Plainfield
- Brittany Lewis, RN, employee health, Aurora
- Kemara McKenzie, medical oncology, Chicago
- Allison Smith, RN, labor and delivery, Aurora
- Saundra Sobczak, RN, Plainfield emergency department, Plainfield
- Brooke Soukup, RN, intensive care unit, Plainfield
- Katie Tibbs, RN, cardiac telemetry unit 2/8, Lisle
- Alexis Trubitt, CTU 7, Alsip
- Jennifer Ugalde, RN, surgery, Naperville