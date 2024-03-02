Edward Foundation awards $49,000 in nursing scholarships

Pictured (L to R): Brett Skeen, Louis Sands, Dr. Daryl Wilson, Gail Niermeyer, Cara Bardak, Yvette Saba, Sandi Darnell, Kristine Anne Doligosa, Bill Mitchell, Brooke Soukup, Allison Smith, Kemara McKenzie, Alexis Trubitt, Shannon Jarot, Jennifer Ugalde, Nicole Erazo, Shelly Carncross, Dr. Jim Lengemann, Brittany Lewis, Saundra Sobczak and Trish Fairbanks (Photo provided by Endeavor Health)

The Edward Foundation has awarded $49,000 in nursing scholarships to 14 Endeavor Health Edward Hospital employees who are pursuing a degree or advanced degree in nursing. The employees were recognized at a ceremony Feb. 22 at Endeavor Health Edward Hospital.

The foundation awarded $10,000 Peter Veit Scholarships to Nicole Erazo of Naperville and Allison Smith of Aurora.

Veit gave $120,000 to the foundation after his death in 2014.

A $1,000 Agnes A. Book Memorial Nursing Scholarship was awarded to Cara Bardak of Naperville. The annual scholarship comes from a fund established by the Book family in memory of their mother, who was a nurse at Edward for more than 20 years.

The foundation also awarded $2,000 scholarships to 15 Edward employees: