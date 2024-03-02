2 men found with gunshot wounds at Joliet’s Riverwalk Homes

A welcome sign sits outside of Riverwalk Homes on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Two men were found by police officers on Saturday morning with gunshot wounds at the Riverwalk Homes apartment complex in Joliet.

It’s not yet known if the two men were injured in the same shooting, and one of the men was not cooperative with officers in the investigation, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers responded to the first victim of a shooting at 5:33 a.m. Saturday at Riverwalk Homes.

They found a 28-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg, English said. The wounded man provided officers information that indicated that he was shot by an “unknown person” near the third-floor hallway at Riverwalk Homes, he said.

While officers were on-scene, they found the second shooting victim, a 45-year-old man, English said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The 45-year-old was uncooperative with officers and indicated no knowledge of the other shooting, English said. The man also refused to provide further information, he said.

Both gunshot victims were provided immediate medical assistance by officers before they were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital, English said. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Officers attempted to locate crime scenes for either shooting but were unable to do so. At this time, it is unknown if the two shootings are related,” English said.

Anyone with information about these shootings should call the Joliet Police Department’s investigation division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or contact the organization online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.