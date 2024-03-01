Joliet West’s Payton Fraser chosen to perform national anthem at IHSA State Finals

Joliet West student Payton Fraser will be singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Class 1A and 3A girls basketball state championship games at CEFCU Arena in Normal this Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District)

NORMAL – Joliet West studen Payton Fraser has been selected to perform the national anthem during the IHSA Girls Basketball State Finals at CEFCU Arena (formerly Redbird Arena) on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. Selection of the national anthem vocalists is the IHSA’s method of showcasing the finest high school vocalists in Illinois.

Payton is scheduled to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Saturday, March 2, before the Class 1A state championship game at approximately 10:45 a.m. and again before the Class 3A title contest at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Payton holds many notable musical achievements during her high school career at Joliet West High School. She has been selected for the ILMEA All-State Choirs on three occasions and was named Best Performer in an Actress Role in the 2023 Illinois High School Musical Theater Awards, sponsored by Broadway in Chicago.

She is also playing the lead role in Joliet West’s spring musical “Mean Girls - High School Version” on March 15-17. For tickets, please visit www.jtwestchoir.org.