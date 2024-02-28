Rep. Manley participates in local Random Acts of Kindness Day event

In recognition of National Random Acts of Kindness Day and in partnership with the local non-profit Angelic Kindness, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, spent the morning of Feb. 23, 2024 at the Fountaindale Library distributing candy and stickers to all who entered. (Photo provided by Rep. Natalie Manley's office)

In recognition of National Random Acts of Kindness Day and in partnership with the local non-profit Angelic Kindness, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, spent the morning of Feb. 23 at the Fountaindale Library distributing candy and stickers to all who entered.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is just one of the initiatives that Angelic Kindness conducts to help spread happiness around the community. In addition to participating in the Random Acts of Kindness initiative, Manley is working with Angelic Kindness to install a “Buddy Bench” at a local school, which will allow students to sit on the bench, indicating to others that they would like a friend to talk to. The buddy bench project is an effort to promote inclusivity and friendship on the playground.

For more information on Random Acts of Kindness Day or Angelic Kindness, please visit angelickindness.org.