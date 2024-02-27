Joliet Township High School announces 2024 Illinois State Scholars

Joliet Township High School has announced that 79 students from the graduating class of 2024 were recognized at the February Board of Education meeting for earning the distinction of Illinois State Scholar. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission gives its State Scholar designation annually to high school seniors who are in the top half of their graduating class and scored at or above the 95th percentile nationally on the ACT or SAT.

Illinois State Scholars from Joliet Central High School are Matteo Audelo, Jesús Ávila, Angela Ayivor, Sophia Baltz, Jasmin Bañuelos, Raeann Burzawa, Michelle Castañeyra, Shatierre’ Figueroa, Micah Gabriel, Guiness Goin, José González, Andy Granados, Kevin Guzmán, Nereida Jiménez, Maciah Marszalek, Jorge Martín, Heather Matenaer, Jovanni Medina, Alexander O’Malley, Estrella Pantoja, José Pérez Sánchez, Giselle Ramos Martínez, Alexis Santiago-García, Emily Smith and Noah Whitlock.

Illinois State Scholars from Joliet West High School are Deanna Applegate, Andrea Aranda, Olivia Baxter, Taylor Brenczewski, Landon Brouwer, Braden Christensen, Samuel Coffey, Jillian Collier, Nicholas DePaolo, Nathan Fleischauer, Payton Fraser, Shelby Fraser, Joseph Grasso, Connor Herre, Reid Hogan, Gabriella Humphrey, Kynnedi Jackson, Alyssa Jimenez, Jaedyn Jumper-Uwumarogie, Alison Konieczny, Vincent Lukas, Annabella Martinez, Julia Martinez, Emma Miller, Ella Moore, Jorge Morales, Aidan Mulconrey, Madilyn Myers, Isabella Nelson, Jose Nevarez, Lucille Offerman, Ashley Pantoja, Eliana Paramo, Gabrielle Piazza, Morgan Pork, Karis Posteluk, Quinn Preis, Paige Rakes, Cameron Rhymes, Gavin Ringhofer, Aiden Rodriguez, Kiara Rodriguez, Erin Ross, Marco Sanchez Cervantes, Victoria Smith, Kaylynn Sudar, Payton Sutter, Robert Tarver, Zachary Taylor, Tate Thomas, Aliyyah-Maleeka Uqdah, Shradha Verma, Mickey Webber and Tristan Wegner.