2A girls basketball: Peotone sees record-setting season end with supersectional defeat

At the Class 2A Tolono Unity Supersectional played Monday in Tolono, the Peotone girls basketball team had its school record-setting season come to an end with a 45-36 loss at the hands of state-bound Robinson.

Peotone finishes the season with a record of 27-5 and the program’s eighth regional and first sectional championship.

The Blue Devils led 7-0 early, but by halftime trailed Robinson 22-18. The Maroons extended their lead to 33-28 heading into the fourth quarter and finished the win to qualify for their first state appearance.

Robinson will open at the IHSA State Finals against Nashville on Thursday afternoon.