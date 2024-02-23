Two Plainfield teachers among Golden Apple finalists

Alicia Hayes, teacher at Central Elementary School in Plainfield, is a finalist for a Golden Apple award. (Provided by Golden Apple Foundation)

The Golden Apple Foundation this week named two Plainfield teachers among the finalists for its annual award.

The local finalists are Alicia Hayes, a special education teacher at Central Elementary School, and Alyssa Milano, a kindergarten teacher also at Central Elementary School.

Central Elementary is in Plainfield School District 202.

The award recipients will be named sometime this spring, according to a news release from the foundation announcing the finalists.

Alyssa Milano, teacher at Central Elementary School in Plainfield, is a finalist for the Golden Apple Award. (Provided by Golden Apple Foundation)

Hayes and Milano are among 30 Illinois finalists in this year’s Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

“Alicia Hayes is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment for her self-contained students in grades 3-5 with autism and other intellectual disabilities,” the foundation said. “She actively collaborates with various staff members within the school to ensure her students have opportunities to participate in the broader school community.”

The foundation noted that Hayes takes her students beyond the classroom, coordinating outings that foster the development of self-help skills to provide “well-rounded educational experiences that empower her students in both academic and practical life skills.”

Regarding Milano, the foundation said she “goes beyond traditional teaching by recognizing the significance of connecting students with their community. She skillfully integrates community-related content into the curriculum, establishing meaningful links between classroom lessons and real-world applications.”

The Golden Apple Foundation was created to recognize teachers it considers to be outstanding.