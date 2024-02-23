Girls basketball: Peotone records program’s first sectional championship

At Gilman on Thursday, the Peotone girls basketball team secured the first sectional championship in program history with a thrilling 31-30 victory over Watseka in the Class 2A Iroquois West Sectional.

Madi Schroeder scored 16 points to lead the Blue Devils, with Addie Graffeo pitching in five points.

Now in the Class 2A Elite Eight, Peotone – 27-4 on the season and the Illinois Central Eight Conference champions – will next take on Robinson at 7 p.m. Monday in the 2A Tolono Unity Supersectional.