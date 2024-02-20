Will County’s Mammal Madness returns to Four Rivers in Channahon

A Canada lynx at the 2023 Mammal Madness program. Big Run Wolf Ranch will be back at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center on March 2. (Photo Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting its annual Mammal Madness event Saturday, March 2, at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.

The free, all-ages event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature two hourlong presentations by Lockport’s Big Run Wolf Ranch, in which audience members will get to see live animals native to the Midwest, including a Canada lynx, a porcupine, skunks and possums.

After the event’s strong reception in previous years, the district has expanded the Mammal Madness program for 2024 to provide more activities for attendees, according to a news release.

“We want to reach more people and focus on lesser-known mammals within our preserves,” Alexis Lyons, an interpretive naturalist at Four Rivers, said in the release. “We loved helping our visitors create a connection between themselves and the wild mammals in Will County. We want to build even stronger connections this year.”

Other themed activities at the event will include trivia games involving matching mammals to their abilities, crafts such as a mask-making station, a self-guided hike for families, and informational exhibits featuring samples of real fur and animal bones.

There will be an outdoor s’mores-making station for attendees to grab a sweet treat while they enjoy the activities.

Mammal Madness is designed to celebrate the many mammal species that live in Will County, including some that are obscure.

“Four Rivers often focuses on birds and fish, but this particular event really highlights what makes us and our wildlife counterparts connected,” Four Rivers program manager Jess McQuown said in a statement. “We’re highlighting the 13-lined ground squirrel, the least weasel and the bobcat as some of our lesser-known mammals in Will County.

“Each of these animals are secretive, so people can live in Will County and go their whole lives not knowing they have these animals as neighbors.”

“We are hoping that visitors will discover at least one new mammal that lives nearby and find something new to appreciate about a mammal they can see in their backyard,” Lyons said.

Mammal Madness is supported by funding from Alliance Pipeline, a joint venture of Enbridge and Pembina, and through the assistance of the Nature Foundation of Will County.