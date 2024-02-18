Girls basketball: Joliet West’s Maziah Shelton caps outstanding career

Joliet West's Maziah Shelton drives to the basket during the Class 4A Joliet Central Regional title game against Lincoln-Way East. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

On first looking at Maziah Shelton, the Joliet West senior might not seem like a dominant inside force on a basketball court.

Once the game starts, though, she generally takes it over.

Though she stands just 5-foot-7, Shelton is West’s power forward, and has been for the last four years. She has seen a lot in her career, playing two seasons with two-time Herald-News Player of the Year Lisa Thompson, currently playing for Rutgers. The team had to adjust to Thompson’s absence after she transferred to Example Academy in Shelton’s junior season, and this year, the Tigers adjusted to first-year coach Bre Blackmon.

Shelton’s career had a high point Tuesday when she scored her 1,000th career point in a win over Bloom. On Thursday night, she and the Tigers took on Lincoln-Way East and 6-6 Hayven Smith. Despite giving up nearly a foot in height, Shelton finished with five points and six rebounds. It wasn’t quite enough, though, as West dropped a 50-43 decision to end its season with a 16-13 record.

“There have definitely been a lot of ups and downs,” Shelton said about her four years in the West program. “There were more ups than downs, though.”

On the court, Shelton is the epitome of a team player, doing whatever her team needs her to do. It is not uncommon to see Shelton defend a shot, grab the rebound, bring the ball up the floor and power her way through the lane for a basket. She isn’t allowed a break on defense, either, as she is usually assigned to guard one of the other team’s best players.

She did admit to one personal indulgence, though.

“When I started high school, I walked down the halls and looked at the pictures of people up there,” she said. “I knew that one day, I wanted to be up on the wall.

“To be able to achieve that, to get 1,000 points - especially after missing half the season [sprained LCL] in my sophomore year - feels pretty special.”

Shelton is a special player to her coach, Bre Blackmon.

“Maziah is a coach’s dream,” Blackmon said. “When I got this job, I prayed that God would leave me some generals. He definitely did with Maziah. She’s the template for what a Tiger should be.

“She isn’t the tallest player out there, but she is dominant at the four-spot. Other teams know every game that they have to stop her, but a lot of times, they can’t. I am just so proud of her. She really understands how the four position should be played.”

Shelton noted that the West coaching staff has been instrumental in her career.

“After my injury, the coaching staff pushed me to get better,” she said. “I wanted to come back and be a better player, and I couldn’t have done that without the coaches that I have had.”

Though her season and high school career ended before she would have liked, Shelton will have nothing but fond memories.

“I’ve had some rough times,” she said. “But my teammates make it easier to get through them. Basketball is like therapy. From my freshman year to senior year, I am nothing but grateful. If I had to say two words, they would be ‘blessed’ and ‘grateful.’ ”