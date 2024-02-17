Lockport Township dedicates board room to longtime clerk

Residents view the pictures of deceased Lockport Township officials in the new Mushro Legacy Room at the Lockport Township government offices at 1463 S. Farrell Road in Lockport. (Provided by Lockport Township)

Lockport Township — Lockport Township held a ceremony Thursday to rename its board meeting room in memory of George Joseph Mushro Jr., the township’s former clerk who died in November.

In “a gesture of profound respect and gratitude,” the township government office has formally dedicated its board room as the “Mushro Legacy Room,” which pays respect not only to Mushro but also to other past township leaders who have died.

Under an “in memoriam” banner in the room are framed photos of Mushro as well as other Lockport Township officials who died in office, including Highway Commissioner John Cielenski, Trustee Herman Alberico and Supervisor Patricia Hartley.

There also is a collage of photos of other former trustees and officials who have died after their terms of office were complete. A plaque outside the room reading “the Mushro Legacy Room – in remembrance of past leaders who have served the people of Lockport Township” also was unveiled during the ceremony.

“We wanted to put up a tribute, and as we were thinking of who to name it for, we thought of George,” Township Supervisor Alex Zapien said. “Obviously, he was recently on our minds, but also because it seemed fitting. As the township clerk, he was the keeper of our records. By naming it for him, he can be the keeper of their records in perpetuity.”

A photo of George Mushro hangs over the dedication plaque outside the newly renamed board room at the Lockport Township government offices at 1463 S. Farrell Road in Lockport. (Provided by Lockport Township)

Mushro died Nov. 25, 2023, at the age of 80. In his 35 years with the Lockport Township government, he served a pivotal role in establishing Lockport Township’s senior transportation, early voting and recycling programs. He also served as a leader in the Will County Democratic Party.

This week, the township also published its spring newsletter, which included a tribute to Mushro, celebrating his life and sharing the sentiments of those who had worked with him in the township over the years.

After the dedication of the board room, members of the community were welcomed to speak about their memories of Mushro and the other departed community leaders while enjoying dessert and refreshments.

“The family of George Mushro is humbled and grateful for his memory to remain at the township, where he served the people and community that he loved,” Mushro’s family, including his sister Denise Mushro-Rumchak and his children Kimberly Downs and Bart Mushro, said in a statement.

Although the dedication ceremony is complete, the room and its memorial is a work in progress.

“This is a place where history comes alive through the visual narrative of past leaders,” Zapien said in a statement. “As we unveil this memorial, while we have made every effort to acknowledge all individuals, we recognize that there may be missing pieces. We invite the community to actively participate by sharing pictures or memorial tokens to ensure a comprehensive representation of our township’s legacy.”

The memorial can be viewed in the Lockport Township government offices at 1463 S. Farrell Road in Lockport during regular business hours.