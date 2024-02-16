Starbucks plans another Joliet store

Starbucks has been adding locations in Joliet, including this restaurant that opened in 2022 in a strip mall that replaced a Pier One Imports store that closed. (Bob Okon)

Starbucks isn’t done yet in Joliet.

Only two weeks after getting the OK for a drive-thru permit for a new restaurant to be built on Jefferson Street, Starbucks will look for approval for another drive-thru at a location to be built on Houbolt Road.

Starbucks has been busy adding Joliet locations.

Despite a setback in 2023, when the Joliet City Council turned down a Starbucks plan for Essington Road, the coffee giant is back this year with two new plans in the city.

On Tuesday, the City Council will vote on the latest proposal at a Starbucks at 480 Houbolt Road. Drive-thru lanes require City Council approval.

The developer for the site plans to build a 2,450-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor patio along with the drive-thru at the location near the intersection of McDonough Street.

The Starbucks plan for Houbolt Road includes a patio, which is part of the Starbucks that opened outside the Louis Joliet Mall on Plainfield Road in 2022. (Bob Okon)

City staff recommended approval of the drive-thru permit.

The Houbolt Road site would be a new development next to a Dollar General store.

Starbucks has been a key player in the redevelopment of commercial properties in Joliet.

The Starbucks to be built at 2211 W. Jefferson St. after City Council approval earlier this month of a drive-thru permit will replace a Bakers Square restaurant that closed in 2019.

Starbucks in the past few years also has opened restaurants at a newly built site in the North Ridge Plaza on Larkin Avenue and in a strip center that replaced the former Pier One Imports store on Plainfield Road outside the Louis Joliet Mall.

The City Council generally has been receptive to Starbucks plans. But it did reject a drive-thru permit last year for a Starbucks proposed to replace a car wash at Essington Road and Thomas Hickey Drive amid opposition from a neighboring preschool and residents in the adjoining neighborhood who said it would bring too much traffic to the area.