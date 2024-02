Joliet West High School on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Township High School District 204 has announced its Students of the Month for February at Joliet Central and Joliet West.

The Joliet Central High School Students of the Month are Nicholas Paris, Kiwanis; Samantha Armstrong, Lions; Ryan Ruiz, Rotary; Da’siah Spearman, NAACP and Angel Dubose, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

The Joliet West High Schools Students of the Month are Kiersten Rice, Kiwanis; James Anderson, Lions; Kaitlyn Rice, Rotary; Trent Hughey, NAACP and Mia Cisneros, Alpha Kappa Alpha.