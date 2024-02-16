Girls basketball: Lincoln-Way East overcomes Joliet West’s upset bid to win regional title

Lincoln-Way East celebrates after winning the Class 4A Joliet Central Regional championship over Joliet West on Thursday. It was the first regional title for the Griffins since 2017-18. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

JOLIET – On paper, Thursday night’s Class 4A Joliet Central Regional championship game shouldn’t have been much of a contest. Lincoln-Way East was the No. 2 seed in the 18-team Joliet West Sectional, while Joliet West was the 10th seed.

But the games aren’t played on paper, and Joliet West gave Lincoln-Way East (27-3) all it wanted and then some before the Griffins rallied in the second half to come away with a 50-43 win that was much closer than that score indicated.

“It was definitely a battle,” Lincoln-Way East’s Hayven Smith said. “We knew Joliet West wasn’t going to give up, so we were more aggressive in the second half. We went into the second half with the mentality that this was not how we were going to go out.

“I am so happy to be playing with this group of girls. I am not ready for it to be done yet.”

Smith, a 6-foot-6 senior who will continue her career at University of Illinois, had a huge game despite being the focus of the Joliet West defense, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.

The first half, however, was all Tigers (16-13). East opened the game with a layup by Lana Kerley (game-high 19 points) off the opening tip, but Joliet West went on an 11-2 run to move out to an 11-4 lead with 2:04 to play in the first quarter. East answered with six straight points to end the quarter trailing 11-10.

West continued to hold the lead throughout the second quarter, helped by the fact that East point guard Makayla Kelly picked up her third foul just 10 seconds into the quarter and sat the rest of the first half. Lincoln-Way East got within 13-12, 15-14 and 20-19, but West scored the final five points of the second quarter to take a 25-19 lead at halftime.

“We had seen film on Joliet West and knew they would be tough,” East coach Jim Nair said. “They have a good inside game, and No. 22 [Makayla Chism] can really shoot it. She gave us fits in the first half.

“We had an off night shooting as a whole, but we kept the faith. We did a nice job rebounding. West is very physical, and we had all of our girls crashing the boards.”

Joliet West took a 30-21 lead with 6:39 left in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Alaya Redditt before East began to turn the momentum. The Griffins got a 3-pointer by Kerley and a basket by Smith before Maddie Yacobozzi got a steal and went for a layup at the other end to cut it to 30-28.

“Our defense creates offense,” Kerley said. “That steal by Maddie really got us going.

“A game like this helps us get ready for next week. It showed us how much harder the road is going to get, but we are ready.”

The Griffins play Sandburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Joliet West in the second sectional semifinal of the night.

After Yacobozzi’s steal and layup, West’s Khiana Tyler scored on a floater in the lane before East countered with a 3-pointer by Lilly Dockemeyer. Smith then converted a three-point play to give the Griffins their first lead of the second half at 34-32. Kerley followed with a 3-pointer to make it 37-32, and West got a putback by Brooke Schwall and a free throw by Gabrielle Gavin to make it 37-35 entering the fourth quarter.

“I am so proud of our girls,” West coach Bre Blackmon said. “We had a nine point lead in the third quarter, but fouls got us in trouble in the fourth. Give credit to Lincoln-Way East. They are a good shooting team. We knew our job was to try and stop 42 [Smith] and 33 [Kerley], but they have a lot of other options and they used them.

“From where we started to where we finished, we are a different team. All season I told the girls I wanted them to get 1% better every day. It took us a while to kind of define our system, but once we understood we got better. We definitely ended the season as a better team than when we started.”

East took a 41-35 lead on a basket by Smith and a 3-pointer by Kerley to start the fourth. West got to within 44-41 on a putback by Chism (14 points) with just more than a minute left, but Kerley went 4 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 45 seconds to seal the win for the Griffins.

“Maddie Yacobozzi did a great job on defense, especially in the second half,” Nair said. “She was feeling a bit under the weather tonight, but we had her shadowing Chism late, and outside of an offensive rebound I don’t think she even touched the ball because Maddie was following her everywhere.

“I am happy for these girls. They have put in a lot of work and they want to keep it going.”