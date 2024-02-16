1 fatality reported in Joliet crash

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A driver of a passenger vehicle has been reported dead in a major crash on the east side of Joliet.

Officers responded to the crash early Friday morning on South Chicago Street, which is also known as Route 53. The southbound lanes of South Chicago Street are closed at Schweitzer Road.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a semitrailer. He said he was told the driver of the passenger vehicle suffered a fatal injury.

More information about the crash will be provided later on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further details.