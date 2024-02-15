State Sen. Ventura takes on 2 interns at Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles

State Sen. Rachel Ventura recently chose two young adults to serve as interns through a new program in partnership with the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice. (Photo provided by State Senator Rachel Ventura's Office)

State Sen. Rachel Ventura recently chose two young adults to serve as interns through a new program in partnership with the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice at the Illinois Youth Center facility in St. Charles.

Under Ventura’s internship, the two individuals will learn the basic building blocks of researching skills, how to craft summaries and other duties related to office work, according to a recent news release.

The interns will work in tandem with the three interns Ventura has at the Stateville Correctional Facility through a partnership with DePaul University.

Current educational opportunities at the St. Charles facility include classes for eighth grade and high school graduation, a credit recovery program and tutoring.

Career-driven programs also are offered, including a barber program, culinary classes, finance classes, forklift operation classes and now Ventura’s internship.