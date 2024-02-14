Boys wrestling: 5 Joliet-area storylines to watch at the IHSA state individual tournament

At this weekend’s state individual wrestling tournament in Champaign, there will be a total of 68 wrestlers from Herald-News area schools. There are 33 qualifiers in Class 3A, 11 in Class 2A and 24 in Class 1A.

With that many competitors, there are just as many storylines. Here are five of the top ones.

Dillan Johnson leaving his legacy

Joliet Catholic Academy 285-pounder Dillan Johnson is one of the top wrestlers in the country. He has the opportunity to become a three-time IHSA champion.

He enters the tournament with a 35-1 record after going undefeated the last two seasons. His one loss was to Connor Mirasola, who earlier this season defeated NCAA champion Max Dean. Johnson avenged that loss at the Cheesehead Invitational and, in the same tournament, beat Koy Hopke of Amery, Wisc., also considered one of the top wrestlers in the country.

With just one loss in three seasons, Johnson has the opportunity to cement his status as one of the top wrestlers in state history if he wins another title.

“Dillan has proven himself to be one of, if not the, most dominant wrestler in Illinois history,” JCA coach Ryan Cumbee said. “Close to 90% of his near-perfect high school record are pins. He avenged his one loss to World Team member Connor Mirasola and defeated world champion Koy Hopke within two hours of each other.”

Joliet West's Carson Weber will compete at 144 pounds at state tournament. (Muddy River Sports/David Adam)

Joliet West’s Carson Weber chasing history

Joliet West has not had a state wrestling champion since Todd Sterr in 1981. The Tigers’ last finalist was Booker Hopson in 1987. Carson Weber, wrestling at 144 pounds, has a chance to end the drought, as he enters the state tournament with a 38-1 record and won both regional and sectional titles.

“Carson’s chances? They are excellent,” Joliet West coach Chuck Rumpf said. “He is wrestling extremely well and is focused and ready. I believe in him.

“Due to the point system that seeds the sectional champions based off last year’s results, Carson is the No. 4 seed. However, he has already beaten the No. 1 seed from St. Charles East [Jayden Colon] at the Al Dvorak Invite last December. If they both win their first two matches, they would meet in the semifinals.

“Carson has wrestled through a difficult schedule and has a 38-1 record, with his only loss being to David Mayora of Montini Catholic, who is highly rated at 150 in Class 2A.”

Weber’s younger brother, Coehn, also qualified at 126, while teammate Wyatt Schmitt qualified at 285 for the Tigers.

Trying to stay hot

A couple of area wrestlers have gotten hot at the right time. Lincoln-Way East’s Rory Moran was not in the starting lineup at the start of the season. So he moved up two weight classes and has qualified for the state tournament at 165 with a record of 6-2.

Seneca’s Gunner Varland was unseeded entering the Class 1A Wilmington Regional. But Varland hasn’t lost in the postseason, winning the regional title at 157 and repeating the feat at the Chicago Hope Sectional.

Lots of company

Many times, a wrestler is the only member of his team to advance to state and may not have the support on the mat he had throughout the season.

No one from JCA or Coal City will have that problem, nor will several other area teams.

Defending Class 2A state runner-up JCA has qualified 11 wrestlers for the tourney, while the defending Class 1A team champion Coalers have advanced 10 to Champaign. Seneca is sending the largest contingent in school history with five, the same number as Lemont and Providence Catholic. Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West and Wilmington all advanced four wrestlers.

Battle tested

There might be a team in Illinois that can match JCA’s strength of schedule, but it would be tough to find. Moving up to Class 3A after finishing first and second the last two seasons in 2A, the Hilltoppers loaded their schedule with duals against teams such as St. Charles East and Mt. Carmel as well as prestigious tournaments like the Cheesehead Invitational.

Facing rigorous competition like that played a large part in 11 Hilltoppers advancing to the state meet. Despite some of their wrestlers having several losses on their record, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a majority of the JCA qualifiers come home with a medal.