Plainfield adopts DuPage River restoration project plan

The DuPage River runs through Plainfield's Eaton Preserve on July 14, 2021. The overall costs of the DuPage River restoration project in Plainfield are estimated by the Lower DuPage River Watershed Coalition at about $2.25 million. (Alex Ortiz)

A portion of the DuPage River in Plainfield will be the site of a river restoration project that will begin later this year through a partnership with the village of Plainfield and the Lower DuPage River Watershed Coalition.

The Plainfield Village Board on Monday formalized the approval of the project with LDRWC that will focus on improving in-stream habitat and diversify the flow patterns to better support a healthy aquatic community.

Located downstream from 126th Street at Electric Park, the restoration project would include demolition, erosion and sediment control, traffic control, selective clearing of undesirable species, weed control, turf restoration and the removal of a failed concrete retaining wall.

Tim Pollowy, senior landscape architect with Hey and Associates, said one of the biggest things with the project is selective clearing of certain plant species such as buckthorn and other undesirable species.

The project also would include three years of post-construction native plantings, weed control, and monitoring and management of the area, he said.

The LDRWC’s estimated cost is about $2.25 million, which covers the design, engineering, permitting and construction costs.

The village will be responsible for the construction engineering costs and will manage construction of the project.

It is estimated that the village’s cost will be about $450,000.

The Plainfield Village Board approved its Riverfront Master Plan in 2021. The plan includes myriad improvements and the installation of various amenities along about 2 miles of the DuPage River in the village. (Provided)

Speaking to the Village Board, Jennifer Hammer, land conservation and restoration specialist/lower DuPage River coordinator at The Conservation Foundation said the organization’s goal is to “increase the health of our streams by improving habitat and water flow so we have better fish and bug populations.”

“The things that live in the river is how the health of the river is calculated per Illinois [Environmental Protection Agency] regulations,” she said. “Being able to do projects like this where we improve the health of the river itself is generally money much better spent than some of the very expensive improvements that may need to be made at the treatment plants.”

This project builds upon the village of Plainfield’s 2021 Riverfront Master Plan to enhance the village’s Riverfront Park.

The Lower DuPage River Watershed is formed where the east and west branches of the DuPage River come together at the south end of Naperville.

The Lower DuPage continues south through Will County and joins the Des Plaines River in Channahon.

The Lower DuPage River Watershed came together to form the Lower DuPage River Watershed Coalition after a watershed plan was completed in 2012.

The LDRWC does data collection analyzing the health of the river, community outreach and education all with the goal of educating residents about stormwater and water quality.

This project would begin in the late summer or early fall, when conditions are more favorable for construction.

With two other grant applications still pending, Plainfield Village Administrator Joshua Blakemore said that, if approved, it would allow for some additional parts of the project to be completed.

“It is going to be a busy summer for the riverfront in Plainfield,” he said.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis said this project is “an important step in preserving our natural environment and preserving these areas – an area that will be more enjoyable to our residents as we continue to do these projects.”