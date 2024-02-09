Joliet residence damaged in shooting, no injuries reported

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A residence on Nicholson Street in Joliet was struck multiple times in a shooting where no one was injured.

Officers responded to the shooting about 2:52 a.m. in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a residence that was struck by gunfire, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

The area is north of Ingalls Avenue and west of Broadway Street in the west side of Joliet.

Officers discovered the residence had been struck multiple times, English said.

“It is believed that four people were inside the residence when the shooting occurred,” English said.

Police received no reports of injuries in the shooting.

English said the incident remains under investigation.