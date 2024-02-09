Girls basketball: Emily Gabrelcik’s early hot hand leads Romeoville past Plainfield East to school record win

Romeoville's Emily Gabrelcik puts in a lay up during a 66-53 win over Plainfield East. Gabrelcik scored 18 points for the Spartans. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

PLAINFIELD – It wasn’t the easiest of wins for Romeoville on Thursday night against Southwest Prairie Conference rival Plainfield East, but it was more than enough to complete an undefeated conference season and tie the school record for wins in a season.

The Spartans (27-3, 16-0) shook off a slow start thanks to the hot outside shooting of senior Emily Gabrelcik. Gabrelcik normally is known for her defensive prowess, but with leading scorers Jadea Johnson and Laila Houseworth having difficulty finding a groove, she stepped to the forefront and provided an early boost that paved the way to a 66-53 win.

East (8-19, 5-10) grabbed a quick 4-0 lead on a pair of free throws by Anna Jenkins (10 points) and a putback bucket by Lexi Sepulveda, who led all scorers with 26 points. Romeoville answered with a free throw by Johnson before Gabrelcik (18 points) banked in a 3-pointer to tie the game. Sepulveda then took a rebound the length of the floor for a basket and a 6-4 Bengals lead, but Gabrelcik connected from 3-point range again to give Romeoville its first lead at 7-6.

Sepulveda, a Southern Indiana commit, then assisted on a basket by Dimora Shelton to put East ahead 8-7 before Gabrelcik hit another 3-pointer to put her team ahead for good at 10-8. She assisted on a basket by Houseworth (16 points) before Johnson (18 points) scored in the lane to put Romeoville ahead 14-8 at the end of the first.

Romeoville's Jadea Johnson puts up a shot against Plainfield East on Thursday.

“I am more of a defensive player,” Gabrelcik said. “I hit some shots tonight, and that helped open things up. When we get the ball moving, everyone can get a good shot.”

The Spartans turned to Johnson early in the second quarter after Sepulveda scored to cut the lead to 14-10. Johnson scored three straight baskets for a 20-10 Romeoville lead. East kept coming at the Spartans, and a 3-pointer by Addie Haughian trimmed the lead to 26-22 late in the second. Houseworth followed with a basket, but Sepulveda answered. Gabrelcik hit another 3-pointer, then converted a steal into a layup to put Romeoville ahead 33-24. In the final 47 seconds of the first half, East got a basket by freshman Emma Rodgers and a bucket by Sepulveda to close to within 33-28 at halftime.

“We got some defensive stops and were able to score in transition,” Houseworth said. “Our defense gets our offense going.”

In the third quarter, Gabrelcik turned into the offense’s facilitator, recording an assist on three straight baskets, one by Houseworth and two by sophomore Kazaria Smith (8 points), to move the Spartans out to a 41-32 lead. The two teams played even the rest of the third quarter and Romeoville took a 50-41 lead into the fourth.

Plainfield East's Anna Jenkins puts up a shot Thursday in a 66-53 loss to Romeoville.

“Emily Gabrelcik has been amazing,” Romeoville coach Devin Bates said. “She isn’t always a scorer, but the last two games she has been right around 20 points, so she can do it if we need her to. She also really gets us going on the defensive end because she is just relentless with her ball pressure.

“We have five girls on the floor that can score at any time. That makes us hard to guard, and if we have the lead late, we can spread the floor and make another team go man-to-man. We feel good about our matchups in that situation, and we can be dangerous.”

Romeoville’s lead got to 56-44 after a 3-pointer by Jaylen Zachary (6 points) midway through the fourth. East got it to single digits twice, once at 59-50 and once at 62-53, but they couldn’t get any closer.